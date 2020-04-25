Steelers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Pittsburgh's Round 4-7 selections

The Steelers are one of a handful of teams who sat out the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, having dealt their pick to the Dolphins in order to acquire safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. On Day 2, they grabbed a small-school but highly-productive pass rusher to follow up drafting arguably the most athletic wide receiver prospect in this class. Go check out Claypool's combine. Insane. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 2 49 WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame B 3 102^ EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte C 4 124



4 135*



6 198



7 232





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 draft trade notes