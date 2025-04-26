Just as they did in the first round, the Pittsburgh Steelers passed on drafting quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the third round. The Steelers instead chose to select former Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson with the 83rd overall pick.

The Steelers needed a running back to replace Najee Harris, and they're surely hoping that Johnson can fill Harris' shoes while complementing Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh's backfield. During his final year at Iowa, Johnson led the Big 10 with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards-per-carry. He also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Last year, Johnson had eight games with at least 100 rushing yards that included a season-high 206 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Minnesota.

Like Harris, the 6-foot-1, 224-pound Johnson is a big, physical back who can consistently move the chains. Johnson also has deceptive speed as he ranked among the top-25 fastest running backs from the last eight seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

Pittsburgh is hoping to build a strong offense around whoever is going to be its starting quarterback in 2025. Earlier in the day, Steelers president Art Rooney II said that Aaron Rodgers may make a decision "soon" on his plans for the upcoming season. At this point, veteran Mason Rudolph is slated to be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback for 2025. The Steelers are expected to draft a quarterback during the third and final day of the draft.

Pittsburgh used its first-round pick to select former Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. The Steelers did not have a second-round pick after giving it to Seattle in the DK Metcalf trade.

The Steelers have four Day 3 picks, one in each round. Pittsburgh's first Day 3 pick is in the fourth round with the 123d overall pick.