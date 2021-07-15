It wasn't a pleasant Wednesday in the NFL. Not long after the league received shocking news regarding the arrest of All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman in the state of Washington, things also took a dark turn on the opposite side of the country. Dwayne Haskins, the former first-round pick who's trying to reboot his young career as backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was reportedly injured by his wife in an alleged domestic violence incident on July 3, per KLAS Las Vegas.

His wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, was arrested and charged with felony battery and domestic violence after reportedly punching the QB in his mouth -- splitting his lip and knocking out a tooth.

The injuries stemming from the punch were allegedly "substantial in nature" and required/will require dental work to repair.

Haskins was taken to the hospital in the early hours of July 3 after police were called to the hotel where the two were staying, reports noting they were celebrating a renewal of vows in Las Vegas with friends. The celebration eventually took a dark turn and led to the current state of affairs after an alleged disagreement over their evening plans. An ESPN report states Haskins reportedly advised police he didn't recall getting punched in the mouth but did recall getting into an argument with his wife, but police found blood and his tooth on the premises, and a separate report states he advised hotel security she did hit him.

"I want her out of my room," Haskins is said to have told security at The Cosmopolitan after the incident, according to KLAS. "She hit me and cut my lip open."

Haskins, 24, is signed to a one-year deal with the Steelers after a tumultuous split from the Washington Football Team in 2020. His wife is due in court on Aug. 3.