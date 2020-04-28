Steelers exercise T.J. Watt's fifth-year option after 14.5-sack season in 2019

The Steelers have exercised outside linebacker T.J. Watt's fifth-year option from his rookie contract, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Watt, the team's first-round pick in the 2017 draft, is coming off a season that saw him earn All-Pro honors after recording 14.5 sacks, a league-high eight forced fumbles, 14 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, and four fumble recoveries. Since being drafted by the Steelers, Watt has recorded 34.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 15 passes defensed and 36 tackles for loss.

Watt's play last season helped Pittsburgh's defense finish first in the NFL in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed, third in fewest passing yards allowed, fifth in scoring, sixth in red zone efficiency and ninth in third-down efficiency. Watt is part of a defense that includes seven other former first-round picks in Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Joe Haden, Devin Bush, Terrell Edmunds, Bud Dupree and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Since the fifth-year option was first introduced for first-round picks in 2011, the Steelers have picked up the option five out of seven times. Watt joins Heyward, Dupree, offensive guard David DeCastro, and linebacker Ryan Shazier as former first-round picks whose option was picked up by the Steelers. The only options the Steelers did not pick up were linebacker Jarvis Jones (the team's 2013 first-round pick) and cornerback Artie Burns, Pittsburgh's 2016 first-round pick who signed with the Bears earlier this offseason.

Pittsburgh can still try to sign Watt to a long-term extension before the start of the 2020 season. The Steelers have also not ruled out signing Dupree, who signed his franchise tag last week, to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. The Steelers are expected to address Watt's contract first before working with Dupree, who would make about $15.8 million under the tag this season.

Watt received welcome news back in March when the Steelers signed his older brother, fullback Derek Watt, to a two-year contract. Shortly after, Derek and T.J. joked about the possibility of signing older brother J.J. Watt, the Texans' perennial All-Pro pass rusher.

"It would be something incredibly special for my family if we could all three, somehow, some way get together on the field in the same uniform," Derek Watt told ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

For now, the Watt family will be content with having two brothers on the same team. For T.J., he's certainly hoping for a long-term deal that will keep him in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future. Watt is also focused on having a bigger year in 2020, his third season as a left outside linebacker after swapping positions with Dupree before the start of the 2018 season.

"I am just growing and learning how I can approach the game better, find out what works better for me as far as film study, practice and preparation," Watt told Steelers.com's Teresa Varley. "Hopefully I can keep taking those jumps as I progress in my career."