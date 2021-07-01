The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding some depth at kicker leading up to the start of training camp. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the club is expected to sign second-year kicker Sam Sloman to a deal pending a physical. Of course, Pittsburgh already has veteran Chris Boswell -- who ranked as the third-best kicker in the league in CBS Sports' recent position ranking -- so Sloman could be looked at as someone who at best pushes the incumbent starter for the job this summer and at the very least provides a fresh leg over the course of camp.

Sloman entered the league as a seventh-round selection of the Los Angeles Rams out of Miami University (Ohio) in the 2020 NFL Draft. After winning the starting job, he spent the first half of the year in L.A. before he was waived and later signed to the Tennessee Titans' practice squad. In his eight appearances (seven games with the Rams, one with the Titans) last season, Sloman netted 10 of his 13 field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards. He also converted 23 of his 26 extra-point tries.

Sloman booted (doinked?) a game-winning field goal to clinch the AFC South title for the Titans.

Again, Boswell should be looked at as the clear favorite to keep his starting job. After all, he's been one of the more accurate kickers in the entire NFL over the last two years, booting 94.1% of his field goal attempts through the upright. He's also converted 62 of his 66 extra points over that same stretch. The Steelers could clear around $1.4 million if they moved off of Boswell -- who is signed through 2022 -- so a financial component could come into play, but so long as he continues to produce as he has, he should still be looked at as the expected starter for the upcoming year.