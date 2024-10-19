The Pittsburgh Steelers have chosen their starting quarterback for their Week 7 game against the New York Jets, but coach Mike Tomlin hasn't made it official. Russell Wilson is expected to start his first game with the Steelers, confirmed by CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, with the veteran named QB1 over Justin Fields, who has played every game so far this season.

Wilson, who has been dealing with a calf injury, has been sidelined up to this point. Wilson took first-team reps this week and Fields was second in the rotation. Both quarterbacks are expected to play, with Wilson expected to play the majority of the snaps, per NFL Network.

Fields has helped lead the team to a 4-2 record, but the Steelers are moving on to whom they originally planned to have as their starter when they signed the veteran this offseason after his release from the Broncos.

Wide receiver George Pickens seemed to reveal who the starter would be on Friday, despite Tomlin staying quiet on the subject. Pickens said he and Wilson have been "getting on the same page after practice, throwing more than usual because this is his first start."

So far this season, Fields has 1,106 passing yards, with five touchdowns and one interception. He also has 231 rushing yards with five touchdowns on the ground.