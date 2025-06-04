The Pittsburgh Steelers' on-again, off-again pursuit of Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith is reportedly back on again, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the latest strange twist in what's been a wait-and-see offseason for Pittsburgh.

Trade rumblings first emerged last week. Monday, Smith's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the Pro Bowl tight end preferred to remain in Miami, and on Tuesday, ESPN reported the Steelers were unlikely to add Smith. Now, Schefter's latest reporting -- which includes the key detail that Smith is seeking a new contract -- has brought us here.

The trade, on paper, could make sense. Smith likely wouldn't cost much and would be an upgrade for the Steelers, who have already remade the top of their pass-catching group by trading for and extending DK Metcalf and trading away George Pickens.

Jonnu Smith trade rumors: Talks between Dolphins, Steelers still alive as TE's future in Miami remains unclear Shanna McCarriston

Still, the Aaron Rodgers wait continues. The 41-year-old quarterback is certainly taking his time, and with Steelers mandatory minicamp set to open June 10, Pittsburgh remains in limbo. Currently, the only quarterbacks on the roster are veterans Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson and rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard.

Miami, on the other hand, seems to be in a bit of a transitionary (or at least pre-transitionary) period, as the team signaled it intends to deal Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Tyreek Hill's future seems uncertain. Smith, 29, Ramsey, 30, and Hill, 31, are all in the same ballpark age-wise, and if Miami decides to go in a younger direction, all three are sensible trade candidates.

Given the Steelers' stop-and-start offseason, here are four reasons Smith in particular makes sense in Pittsburgh.

Smith's fit as an explosive player after the catch

Smith had a banner year in his first campaign in Miami, posting 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, the first two figures career highs, the third tying a career high. It continued an upward swing for Smith, who had set career bests in catches (50) and yards (582) the year before with the Falcons.

It's not just the numbers Smith produced, but how he produced them. Last year, Smith averaged 5.8 yards after catch, fourth among the 20 tight ends with least 50 catches. This was not a one-off; in 2023, Smith's 7.1 yards after catch average was third among 19 tight ends with at least 50 catches.

Last year, the Steelers as a team ranked 19th in average yards after catch, and their tight ends ranked 23rd in that category. Smith would bring immediate juice to a group currently led by Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Smith's (potential) fit with Aaron Rodgers and vice versa

Let's be frank: The Steelers are in desperation mode with Rodgers at this point. It's proving to be a risky place to be in, and one could argue the Steelers not getting Rodgers would be more beneficial in the long run.

However, the NFL rarely lends itself to the long run, and the Steelers -- who have never had a losing season under coach Mike Tomlin -- still seem very much in on adding Rodgers.

The Steelers' pursuit of Smith shows Rodgers they are trying to improve the conditions around him. Pittsburgh added Metcalf -- who Rodgers had an informal throwing session with earlier this offseason -- as a top-tier No. 1 receiver. He'll need much more than an informal throwing session to get to know the rest of Pittsburgh's wide receiver corps -- Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods and Roman Wilson the most notable.

Pittsburgh should, in theory, have a solid offensive line, and third-round rookie Kaleb Johnson with veteran Jaylen Warren serves as a capable running back duo.

Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers are acting desperate for Aaron Rodgers: Can you blame them? Bryan DeArdo

If the Steelers want to show Rodgers they're serious about surrounding him with good fits, Smith fits the bill. Rodgers' average pass last year went just 6.9 yards downfield, tied for the lowest in his career, and he averaged just 2.7 seconds to throw, his second-lowest figure since such tracking began (2017). He is not the play extender he once was. He wants to get the ball out quickly, especially when looking for tight ends. His 4.8 air yards per attempt last year when targeting tight ends was the lowest in his career.

That's where Smith comes in. His 4.9 air yards per target was 18th out of 20 tight ends with at least 50 catches last year. He is a "get it and go" type of player, one who can work effectively as a safety valve or a quick first option. Rodgers would like that a lot.

Smith's fit in the tight end room

While the wide receiver corps would remain a significant uncertainty beyond Metcalf, the Steelers adding Smith would give them a well-rounded, deep tight end room. Freiermuth is a big target (6'5" and 258 pounds) and fresh off a 65-catch, 653-yard, seven-touchdown campaign. He is at his best as a vertical receiver -- seam balls, especially -- when he can get rumbling in a straight line.

Washington, who is 6'7" and listed at 264 pounds, is a behemoth tight end who is essentially a sixth offensive lineman. Rodgers would certainly appreciate him after taking a beating in New York. Washington graded out well as a pass blocker and very well as a run blocker, and at only 23, he's still developing.

Smith, in this scenario, could serve as a tight end in name but a wide receiver in use. He's not much of a run blocker -- Miami threw the ball 77% of the time when he was on the field, compared to 36% of the time when he wasn't -- and he lines up all over the field, which would give Pittsburgh an element it currently doesn't have.

It's worth noting, too, that Pittsburgh restarted trade talks regarding Smith the same day Donald Parham Jr. reportedly tore his Achilles at Steelers OTAs.

Smith's fit, experience with Arthur Smith

Smith played for current Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in both Tennessee and Atlanta. In fact, in 2023, Smith overtook former first-round pick Kyle Pitts as the Falcons' top-producing tight end down the stretch, a testament to how highly Arthur Smith views him.

Arthur Smith uses two tight ends a lot. The Steelers ran the fifth-most plays with multiple tight ends on the field last year, and given what the wide receiver room looks like, they could lean even more heavily on that. With Jonnu Smith in the fold, Arthur Smith could mix and match how he pleases, giving the offense advantageous groupings based on the play, with Jonnu Smith mostly in on passing plays, Washington mostly in on running plays and Freiermuth used in all situations.