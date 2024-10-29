Let's take a time machine and think back to what you were doing in 1992, some of you (like me) may not have even been born yet. Russell Wilson was in preschool, Mike Tomlin had just graduated high school and Justin Fields wouldn't be born for another seven years. It's been a while since 1991, which is also the last time the Pittsburgh Steelers lost at home on "Monday Night football.''

The Steelers are dominant at home in those prime time games, winning 22 straight home 'MNF' matchups. They kept that streak alive last night with a 26-18 victory over the New York Giants, which marked the 22nd win.

Their last home loss on Monday night was during the 1991 season, when they lost to the Giants, 23-20, at Three Rivers Stadium in the final season with head coach Chuck Noll. They lost on a 44-yard field goal with just four seconds left. Their current streak began on Oct 19, 1992 with a 20-0 win over Bengals, Bill Cowher's first season as head coach.

Their overall record under Tomlin during 'MNF,' home and away, is 21-3 and haven't lost on Monday night since they moved to Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium in 2001. The Steelers are 57-31-1 in their franchise's history on Monday nights.

Pittsburgh is pretty good under the bright lights.

The Steelers have the longest home 'MNF' win streak (22 games), followed by the Raiders, who won 12 straight from 1970 to 1985, the Eagles who won nine straight from 1980 to 1994 and the Dolphins, winning nine straight from 1980 to 1986.

Here's a look at when their 'MNF' home games were, who they played and how much they won by:

Date Opponent Final October 19, 1992 Bengals 20-0 November 15, 1993 Bills 23-0 October 3, 1994 Oilers 30-14 November 14, 1994 Bills 23-10 November 13, 1995 Browns 20-3 September 16, 1996 Bills 24-6 November 9, 1998 Packers 27-20 October 25, 1999 Falcons 13-9 October 29, 2001 Titans 34-7 October 21, 2002 Colts 28-10 October 31, 2005 Ravens 20-19 November 5, 2007 Ravens 38-7 November 26, 2007 Dolphins 3-0 September 29, 2008 Ravens 23-20 November 12, 2012 Chiefs 16-13 October 20, 2014 Texans 30-23 September 30, 2019 Bengals 27-3 October 28, 2019 Dolphins 27-14 November 8, 2021 Bears 29-27 January 3, 2022 Browns 26-14 September 18, 2023 Browns 26-22 October 28, 2024 Giants 26-18

The Steelers came out on top last night, but it wasn't all bad for the Giants. They were finally able to snap their not-as-positive streak of 23 drives without scoring a touchdown. Giants running back Tyrone Tracy scored a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to finally end the end zone drought.

Pittsburgh now sits at 6-2 and atop the AFC North heading into their bye week, while New York is 2-6 and at the bottom of the NFC East.