Let's take a time machine and think back to what you were doing in 1992, some of you (like me) may not have even been born yet. Russell Wilson was in preschool, Mike Tomlin had just graduated high school and Justin Fields wouldn't be born for another seven years. It's been a while since 1991, which is also the last time the Pittsburgh Steelers lost at home on "Monday Night football.''
The Steelers are dominant at home in those prime time games, winning 22 straight home 'MNF' matchups. They kept that streak alive last night with a 26-18 victory over the New York Giants, which marked the 22nd win.
Their last home loss on Monday night was during the 1991 season, when they lost to the Giants, 23-20, at Three Rivers Stadium in the final season with head coach Chuck Noll. They lost on a 44-yard field goal with just four seconds left. Their current streak began on Oct 19, 1992 with a 20-0 win over Bengals, Bill Cowher's first season as head coach.
Their overall record under Tomlin during 'MNF,' home and away, is 21-3 and haven't lost on Monday night since they moved to Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium in 2001. The Steelers are 57-31-1 in their franchise's history on Monday nights.
Pittsburgh is pretty good under the bright lights.
The Steelers have the longest home 'MNF' win streak (22 games), followed by the Raiders, who won 12 straight from 1970 to 1985, the Eagles who won nine straight from 1980 to 1994 and the Dolphins, winning nine straight from 1980 to 1986.
Here's a look at when their 'MNF' home games were, who they played and how much they won by:
|Date
|Opponent
|Final
|October 19, 1992
|Bengals
|20-0
|November 15, 1993
|Bills
|23-0
|October 3, 1994
|Oilers
|30-14
|November 14, 1994
|Bills
|23-10
|November 13, 1995
|Browns
|20-3
|September 16, 1996
|Bills
|24-6
|November 9, 1998
|Packers
|27-20
|October 25, 1999
|Falcons
|13-9
|October 29, 2001
|Titans
|34-7
|October 21, 2002
|Colts
|28-10
|October 31, 2005
|Ravens
|20-19
|November 5, 2007
|Ravens
|38-7
|November 26, 2007
|Dolphins
|3-0
|September 29, 2008
|Ravens
|23-20
|November 12, 2012
|Chiefs
|16-13
|October 20, 2014
|Texans
|30-23
|September 30, 2019
|Bengals
|27-3
|October 28, 2019
|Dolphins
|27-14
|November 8, 2021
|Bears
|29-27
|January 3, 2022
|Browns
|26-14
|September 18, 2023
|Browns
|26-22
|October 28, 2024
|Giants
|26-18
The Steelers came out on top last night, but it wasn't all bad for the Giants. They were finally able to snap their not-as-positive streak of 23 drives without scoring a touchdown. Giants running back Tyrone Tracy scored a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to finally end the end zone drought.
Pittsburgh now sits at 6-2 and atop the AFC North heading into their bye week, while New York is 2-6 and at the bottom of the NFC East.