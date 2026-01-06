Pittsburgh Steelers fans are turning Tyler Loop's missed field goal into a positive for the Baltimore Ravens' rookie kicker.

Following Loop's missed field goal that sealed Pittsburgh's Week 18 win over Baltimore, Steelers fans have been making donations in his name to the John S. Mulholland Family Foundation, which provides for food-insecure, working poor families in the District of Columbia. Many fans have been donating $26.24, a reference to the final score.

According to DKPittsburghSports, the foundation has shared that they have "been receiving a flurry of donations this morning in honor of Tyler Loop, the Baltimore Ravens kicker who missed the game-winning field goal last night. Honestly don't know him and didn't know of his support for us, and they are largely from Steelers fans, but I was touched by the sentiment of 'turning a bad situation into something positive.' And I do know he's a young man of great faith -- nice gesture, wherever it came from!"

Loop, a sixth-round pick in last year's draft, had made a 40-yard field goal earlier in the game and had made each of his three point-after attempts prior to missing a 44-yard field goal attempt as time expired. With the win, the Steelers clinched the AFC North division and the playoff spot that came with it. Conversely, the Ravens' season came to an end as Baltimore missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

"I want to do better," Loop said afterward. "Unfortunately, the nature of the job is you have makes -- and those are awesome -- and then unfortunately you have misses. For that to happen tonight sucks. We've been through a lot of adversity this year as a team early on. We fought, we fought and we fought and worked really hard together. Those guys have had my back, and I want to try my best to have theirs.

"It's disappointing and it sucks, but also the nature of the job is I gotta move on and I gotta get ready for the next kick. That's next year. Tomorrow starts training for that."

This marks the second straight year where an opposing fan base has rallied around a Ravens player following a season-ending loss. Last January, Bills fans donated to tight end Mark Andrews' charity after Andrews dropped a pass that would have tied the score late in Baltimore's eventual 27-25 loss to Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs.