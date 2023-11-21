The Pittsburgh Steelers finally decided to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada Tuesday, and had a just reason -- even if it may have been too late.

Pittsburgh never gained 400-plus yards of offense in a game under Canada. It also failed to reach 400-plus total yards in 58 consecutive games (second-longest-such streak in NFL history). The Steelers were 28th in total yards and 28th in points scored under Canada since hiring him three seasons ago. The struggles even went to young quarterback Kenny Pickett, who had the lowest pass touchdown rate (1.9%) by any quarterback with 500-plus attempts since 1970. The Steelers averaged 16.6 points per game this season, 28th in the NFL and averaged just 0.7 pass touchdowns per game this season, 31st in the NFL.

The Steelers are promoting running backs coach Eddie Faulkner take over as offensive coordinator, with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan the play-caller. What do they need to do to open up this offense and "fix" Pickett?

There are three things they can do to get this offense competent. Remember, the Steelers are 6-4 and in the thick of the playoff race.

1. More Jaylen Warren -- immediately

The Steelers offense is significantly better when Warren is the running back. Warren leads the NFL in yards per touch (6.4) this season and is averaging 106 rush yards per game on 9.1 yards per rush in the last three games. He leads the NFL in rushing in that span despite averaging just 27 snaps per game.

Warren has forced the highest missed tackle rate of any player on runs this season (30%), yet continues to get outsnapped by Najee Harris (54% to 46%). The Steelers average 5.5 yards per play with Warren on the field and 4.2 yards per play with Harris on the field, which is the difference between the 10th- and 31st-ranked offenses this year.

The Steelers are clearly a better offense when Warren is on the field, and he hasn't been used enough. That's the first thing which needs to change.

2. Allow Kenny Pickett to be more aggressive

Pickett's inaccuracy woes are easily traced, as he's 31st in the NFL in completion percentage (60.5%) and 30th in yards per attempt (6.1). Even though Pickett doesn't turn the ball over (he has gone six straight starts without a turnover, the longest streak by a quarterback since Jared Goff last season).

In recent weeks, the Steelers offense has gotten even more conservative. Pickett was 17th in average pass length through Week 8 (7.6). He ranks 29th since (5.4) as the Steelers decided to focus on running the ball more with Warren and Harris.

To Pittsburgh's credit, the team has averaged 181 rushing yards over the past three games. It has only averaged 100.7 passing yards per game in that stretch.

Being conservative isn't working, as Pickett has the second-highest off-target rate (14.6%) in the NFL this season despite the seventh-shortest average pass length (7.0). If Pickett is going to be inaccurate, might as well take some shots downfield.

3. The George Pickens effect

George Pickens is supposed to be a downfield threat for the Steelers, yet Pittsburgh has a problem targeting him downfield. Pickett is 1 for 6 targeting Pickens 15-plus yards downfield in the last four games after being 10 of 15 in the first six games.

Pickens has just 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in the last four games, atrocious numbers for a wide receiver of his caliber. The Steelers juts didn't target him downfield, taking Pickens essentially out of the offense with their newfound commitment to the run.

This isn't just Pickens, either. Pickett is 10 of 22 for 116 yards targeting Pickens and Diontae Johnson in the last two games. Johnson has just three catches for 33 yards in that stretch. Pickens has seven for 82.

If the Steelers want to get the passing game going, they have to target Pickens and Johnson more frequently. The offense will also open up with more stretching the field.