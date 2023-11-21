The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the team announced Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on Canada's firing.

"Matt Canada has been relived of his duties as offensive coordinator, I appreciate Matt's hard work and dedication and I wish him the best moving forward in his career.

The Steelers are expected to have running backs coach Eddie Faulkner take over as offensive coordinator, with quarterback coach Mike Sullivan as the play caller per, CBS NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Essentially the Steelers are splitting the offensive game planning in the wake of Canada's firing.

Pittsburgh never gained 400-plus yards of offense in a game under Canada, who was the Steelers offensive coordinator for three seasons. They failed to reach 400-plus total yards in 58 consecutive games (second-longest such streak in NFL history).

Somehow, the Steelers are 6-4 despite being outgained in each of their first 10 games. Kenny Pickett has the lowest pass touchdown rate (1.9%) by any quarterback with 500-plus attempts since 1970. The Steelers average 16.6 points per game this season, 28th in the NFL, and average just 0.7 pass touchdowns per game this season, 31st in the NFL.

Pittsburgh was 29th in points per possession and 30th in yards per possession under Canada. The Steelers were 28th in total yards and 28th in points scored in Canada's three seasons.