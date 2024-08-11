Friday was not a very good night for the Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin. After watching his team commit several ugly miscues in a 20-12 loss to the Texans, Tomlin informed the media that first-round pick Troy Fautanu suffered a knee injury during the game. Fortunately, Fautanu's injury wasn't serious and he is only expected to be sidelined for two weeks, according to the Post-Gazette.

The Steelers hoped Fautanu would show enough promise at right tackle during the preseason to earn the starting job, which would allow 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones to move over to left tackle. But that plan has likely changed now with Fautanu expected to miss Pittsburgh's final two preseason games.

Dan Moore Jr., a starter during his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, will likely be inserted back into starting lineup with Fautanu recovering from injury.

Injury aside, Fautanu's NFL debut was a typical one for a rookie. There were signs of his potential but there was also a "welcome to the NFL moment" when Houston veteran pass rusher Danielle Hunter leveled quarterback Justin Fields for a sack after getting past Fautanu.

Fautanu is the second member of the Steelers' rookie class to suffer a notable injury during training camp. Wideout Roman Wilson is currently working his way back after injuring his ankle late last month.