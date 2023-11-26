With Matt Canada's firing, many people have been wondering what the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense will look like with running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterback coach Mike Sullivan handling offensive coordinator duties. The coordinator change will reportedly lead to three notable changes, according to NFL Media.

The play calling will focus more on quarterback Kenny Pickett's strengths, according to the report, which also stated that the team is focused on increasing George Pickens and Jaylen Warren's involvement.

Pickens caught just 10 passes in Pittsburgh's last four games. The second-year wideout did have three 100-yard games earlier in the year that included a season-high 130 yards in the Steelers' win over Baltimore on October 8.

George Pickens PIT • WR • #14 TAR 68 REC 37 REC YDs 604 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Warren, also in his second season, had 129 yards -- including a 74-yard touchdown run -- during last Sunday's loss to the Browns. But Warren had just nine carries against Cleveland and is averaging just eight carries per game.

Jaylen Warren PIT • RB • #30 Att 80 Yds 493 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

It'll be especially interesting to see what happens regarding Pickett, whose struggles this season were surely a big reason why Pittsburgh decided to part with Canada. Despite his struggles, Pickett is 6-4 as a starter this year. He has continued to largely play well late in games with three game-winning drives this season.