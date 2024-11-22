Thursday's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers looked like it was played in a snow globe. Throughout the second half of this Week 12 head-to-head between these AFC North rivals, snow engulfed the stadium and whipped around the field, making it quite the sight to behold and likely a rigorous task to play through. While it was equally tough sledding for both clubs, the Browns came out victorious with a 24-19 win, and it appears Steelers wideout George Pickens believes that the conditions helped Cleveland get over the hump.

"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today's game," Pickens said, via ESPN. "I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today."

At one point in the game, it looked like Pickens and Russell Wilson were about to connect for a touchdown, but the two sides weren't on the same page, which the wideout said was because of the snow.

"The snow, the conditions were so bad," he said. "I don't even think the QB could see sometimes. And when you got conditions like that, at the opponents' home field, it kind of plays in their favor."

After the Browns took the lead thanks to a goal-line rush by Nick Chubb inside the final minute of regulation, the Steelers did have an opportunity for a game-winning drive. They moved as far as the Cleveland 35-yard line before Wilson's Hail Mary attempt through the snow fell incomplete, dropping the club to 8-3 on the season.

On top of battling the elements, Pickens also was seen sparring with Browns corner Greg Newsome II and even needed to be held back by security. In the aftermath of the win, Newsome called Pickens a "fake tough guy."