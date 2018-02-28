Steelers GM Kevin Colbert confirms Ryan Shazier will not play in 2018

While injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier wants to eventually get back on the field again, that will not happen in 2018. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was asked during his NFL combine press conference about Shazier's status, and he confirmed that Shazier will not play next season,

Shazier, of course, suffered a serious spinal injury during the Steelers' Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, ending his season and leaving doubts about his future in football.

Shazier had to be stretchered and carted off the field after making a tackle with his head down. He was taken to a local hospital where he remained for a couple days before traveling back to Pittsburgh. Two days after the injury, he underwent spinal stabilization surgery. Less than two weeks later, he began a rehabilitation program.

A few days later, Shazier showed up to a Steelers game and received a massive standing ovation. He visited his teammates at the Steelers' facility shortly after that. In January, Shazier's dad revealed that he had feeling in his legs, but declined to say if he could walk. In early February, it was reported that Shazier has made "incredible progress" but still needs assistance from a walker or other people to support him in walking. It's good to see that he has been making progress, but the road back to football is still very long.