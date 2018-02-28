Steelers GM Kevin Colbert confirms Ryan Shazier will not play in 2018
Shazier has made progress in rehab but won't be back on the field this year
While injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier wants to eventually get back on the field again, that will not happen in 2018. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was asked during his NFL combine press conference about Shazier's status, and he confirmed that Shazier will not play next season,
Shazier, of course, suffered a serious spinal injury during the Steelers' Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, ending his season and leaving doubts about his future in football.
Shazier had to be stretchered and carted off the field after making a tackle with his head down. He was taken to a local hospital where he remained for a couple days before traveling back to Pittsburgh. Two days after the injury, he underwent spinal stabilization surgery. Less than two weeks later, he began a rehabilitation program.
A few days later, Shazier showed up to a Steelers game and received a massive standing ovation. He visited his teammates at the Steelers' facility shortly after that. In January, Shazier's dad revealed that he had feeling in his legs, but declined to say if he could walk. In early February, it was reported that Shazier has made "incredible progress" but still needs assistance from a walker or other people to support him in walking. It's good to see that he has been making progress, but the road back to football is still very long.
-
Jets release Muhammad Wilkerson
Wilkerson and the Jets have butted heads over the last two years and have now cut ties
-
Jon Gruden wants to go back to 1998
Jon Gruden wants his Raiders team to be more old-fashioned
-
Forte retires after decade with CHI, NYJ
The former Bears second-round pick fell just shy of 10,000 career rushing yards
-
Panthers releasing RB Jonathan Stewart
The one-time first-round pick has been released by the Panthers
-
Bears to cut Glennon one year into deal
The 28-year-old signal-caller lasted all of four starts in Chicago
-
Josh Allen draws JaMarcus Russell comp
Wyoming's Josh Allen has the best arm strength since the former No. 1 overall bust according...