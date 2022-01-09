Mike Tomlin will need to be the usual steady hand for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2022 season, but more so now than he's ever been before. There are tectonic changes on the horizon for the Steel City, headlined by the expected retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is likely making his final start for the team when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Roethlisberger may not be the only major organizational figure stepping down though, with general manager Kevin Colbert reportedly expected to relinquish his role as well following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That is when his contract will expire, but it is possible Colbert sticks around as an advisor only.

As such, Colbert will help Tomlin and owner Art Rooney II build for the future with one final draft, one that could likely include the selection of Roethlisberger's potential heir at quarterback, and then pass the reins to someone else (who is presumably already in the building but yet to be disclosed). Colbert, who noted in the past that he'd likely step down once Roethlisberger retired, is holding true to that word.

He will exit as a long-time member of the Steelers organization who helped both Tomlin and his Hall of Fame predecessor Bill Cowher make the Steelers a consistently competitive franchise during his tenure as Director of Football Operations in 2000 through his promotion to general manager in 2010 and, ultimately, vice president/general manager in 2016. In that span, the Steelers never once finished last in the AFC North, going on to amass a regular season win-loss record of 225-124-3 with 13 playoff appearances, three Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl victories.

With the triumvirate of Tomlin (previously Cowher), Roethlisberger and Colbert now coming to an end, the team will experience changes the likes of which haven't been seen by the Steelers in more than two decades. They're in great hands with Tomlin, but the rest of the equation for continued and improved success becomes a huge set of question marks this offseason.