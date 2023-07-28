The major takeaway from this NFL offseason is that running backs aren't happy. The NFL's top rushers are receiving franchise tags opposed to long-terms deals when their contracts expire, and some even -- like Dalvin Cook -- are getting released as teams look to cut costs. Running backs around the NFL have spoken out about this ongoing controversy, and now, some front-office members are giving their opinions as well.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan pointed to massive new quarterback contracts as a reason why running backs are becoming devalued.

"You don't have to be a mathematician to figure it out, but when quarterbacks' salaries start increasing at the rate that they're increasing, at some point, it's going to have a residual effect somewhere on the roster," Khan said Thursday, via triblive.com.

While the running back market hasn't been reset since 2020, the quarterback market is booming. Three quarterbacks signed the richest deals in NFL history this offseason, with the most recent being Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert, who signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension this week.

"Every franchise is going to handle things differently," Khan said. "It's up to every franchise to decide how to build their roster, but eventually, that's going to have an effect when the quarterback salaries are growing at a rate higher than what the cap is. I get it. There are ways to get around whatever the cap number is, but it's just going to be a natural effect."

It's an interesting point made by Khan, but his theory isn't applicable in every situation. For example, the Las Vegas Raiders' new quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, is the 18th-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, yet Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was slapped with the franchise tag this offseason.

Khan's comments are notable, since he has a young, up-and-coming running back who will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason in Najee Harris.

"I have not talked to Najee specifically about that. We talk all the time. I see him every day," Khan said. "We just have a normal conversation like always. We're all family in this organization. But have not talked to him specifically about that. … He's a great Steeler. He's a great person, a great teammate. He's great in our building."