LATROBE, Pa. -- Saturday was a special day at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Prior to the team's afternoon practice, Steelers president Art Rooney II announced the team's Hall of Honor 2023 induction class.

Here's a look at the players who are part of this year's class.

DE Aaron Smith (1999-11): Smith was an integral part of two Super Bowl-winning teams. A Pro Bowler in 2004, Smith tallied 44 sacks in 160 regular-season games. Former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau once called Smith the greatest 3-4 defensive end he ever coached.

Smith was an integral part of two Super Bowl-winning teams. A Pro Bowler in 2004, Smith tallied 44 sacks in 160 regular-season games. Former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau once called Smith the greatest 3-4 defensive end he ever coached. OL Gerry Mullins (1971-79): A valued member of the 1970s Steelers dynasty, Mullins part of each of the team's four Super Bowl wins during the decade. He had a key block on Franco Harris' touchdown run in Super Bowl IX, Pittsburgh's first Super Bowl touchdown.

A valued member of the 1970s Steelers dynasty, Mullins part of each of the team's four Super Bowl wins during the decade. He had a key block on Franco Harris' touchdown run in Super Bowl IX, Pittsburgh's first Super Bowl touchdown. C Ray Mansfield (1963-76): A fellow member of Pittsburgh's offensive line during the 1970s, Mansfield played in a whopping 196 games during his Steelers career. He was part of Pittsburgh's first two Super Bowl teams and helped Harris and Rocky Bleier become the first pair of teammates to rush for 1,000 yards in the same season in 1976.

A fellow member of Pittsburgh's offensive line during the 1970s, Mansfield played in a whopping 196 games during his Steelers career. He was part of Pittsburgh's first two Super Bowl teams and helped Harris and Rocky Bleier become the first pair of teammates to rush for 1,000 yards in the same season in 1976. LB James Harrison (2002, 2004-12, 2014-17): The Steelers' all-time franchise career sack leader, Harrison won NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2007. His 100-yard interception return for a score in Super Bowl XLIII is regarded as one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

Created in 2017, the Steelers Hall of Honor acknowledges former players, coaches and contributors who "were integral in sustaining the franchise's success." In order to be eligible for induction, former players need to have played at least three seasons for the team, have been retired for at least three years and possess "noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements."

There are currently 49 members in the Steelers Hall of Honor. Each one has a plaque and steel football on display inside the team's Hall of Honor Museum, which opened its doors last fall.