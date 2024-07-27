LATROBE, Pa. -- Steelers president Art Rooney Jr. announced the team's newest Hall of Honor members Saturday prior to Pittsburgh's training camp practice from Saint Vincent College.

Created in 2017, the Steelers Hall of Honor acknowledges former players, coaches and contributors who "were integral in sustaining the franchise's success." In order to be eligible for induction, former players need to have played at least three seasons for the team, have been retired for at least three years and possess "noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements."

There are now 53 members in the Steelers Hall of Honor. Each one has a plaque and steel football on display inside the team's Hall of Honor Museum, which opened its doors in 2022 and is located inside Acrisure Stadium.

Here's a look at the players who are part of this year's class.

Dick LeBeau, asst. coach (1995-95; 2004-14)

A Hall of Fame player with the Lions, LeBeau oversaw several dominant Steelers defenses, starting with the '90s "Blitzburgh" unit and continuing with the Troy Polamalu-led units of the 2000s and 2010s. Four times, LeBeau's defense led the NFL in fewest points allowed, including in 2008, when the Steelers also topped the league in fewest total yards allowed.

Jason Gildon, OLB (1994-03)

Nicknamed "Baby Lloyd" at the start of his career, Gildon eventually created his own legacy with the black and gold. A high-effective pass rusher who also had a knack for getting his hands on the ball, Gildon's 77 sacks as a Steeler were the franchise record before James Harrison passed him in 2016. He also had three fumble returns for scores.

Gildon earned three straight Pro Bowl nods (2000-02) and an All-Pro choice in 2001. Gildon had 45 sacks from 1998-01, including a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2000.

Willie Parker, RB (2004-08)

It's appropriate that a player nicknamed "Fast Willie" has the record for the longest run in Super Bowl history, a 75-yard burst that helped the Steelers capture their first title in 26 years. Parker also set several Steelers records, including being the team's only running back with two 200-yard rushing performances in the same season (2006).

A former undrafted rookie, Parker averaged 1,337 rushing yards per season from 2005-07. He was the Steelers' starting running back on Pittsburgh's two most recent championship teams.

Casey Hampton, NT (2001-12)

Hampton was a key member of two championship defenses in Pittsburgh. During his 12-year career, the premier run-stuffer was tabbed as a Pro Bowler five times. He had a key sack late in Super Bowl XL that contributed to Pittsburgh's 21-10 win over Seattle.