Aaron Curry, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team's new inside linebackers coach, the team announced on Wednesday.

A former linebacker who played for the Seahawks and Raiders during his career, Curry spent the past four seasons as a member of Seattle's coaching staff. He most recently served as the team's assistant coach with the defensive line/defensive ends.

Curry broke into coaching as a graduate assistant at Charlotte in 2014. He then served as the school's defensive line coach from 2015-18. During that time, Curry worked with current Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi while also working alongside Pittsburgh outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Curry will replace longtime Steelers coach Jerry Olsavsky, who played for the Steelers from 1989-97 before spending the last 13 years as a member of the coaching staff. Olsavsky becomes the fourth member of the Steelers' coaching staff to move on from the team this offseason. Brian Flores departed to become the Vikings' defensive coordinator. Assistant receivers coach Blaine Stewart left Pittsburgh to take a position at West Virginia. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach John Mitchell recently announced his retirement after 29 years with the team.

Curry will oversee a position group that includes veteran Myles Jack and 2022 seventh-round pick Mark Robinson. Robert Spillane, a spot starter over the past several years, and former first-round pick Devin Bush are slated to become free agents. Backup Marcus Allen is also expected to test the open market.

Inside linebacker is one of the positions the Steelers are expected to add to during the offseason, along with cornerback, safety and possibly offensive tackle. Pittsburgh is also in the market for a new wide receiver after trading Chase Claypool to Chicago last season in exchange for the Bears' 32nd overall pick in this year's draft.