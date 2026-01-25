Bill Cowher is a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers decision to hire Mike McCarthy as their next coach. Cowher, who enjoyed a Hall of Fame, 15-year career with Pittsburgh, likes what McCarthy can bring to a community eager to return to the NFL's upper echelon. Cowher's endorsement should serve as comfort for the Steelers fans who may have desired another young, up-and-coming coach instead of the 62-year-old McCarthy.

"He's an offensive minded guy," Cowher said.. "He grew up under Marty Schottenheimer, so he understands the value of running the football. He coached Joe Montana. He coached Brett Favre. He coached Aaron Rodgers. He coached Dak Prescott."

McCarthy has long been affiliated with successful offenses, dating back to his early years as a Schottenheimer assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs. McCarthy's time then evolved into coaching Brett Favre (who delivered arguably his best season -- at age 38, no less -- with McCarthy in 2007) and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to his more recent success in Dallas with Dak Prescott.

"Everywhere he's been, he's uplifted the offense," Cowher said. "And if you look at the Pittsburgh Steelers right now, if there's been inconsistencies in recent years, it's been the instability of having a reliable offense. They've got defensive guys that can sack the quarterback. They can create turnovers. So I like where they're at."

Beyond McCarthy's credentials as an offensive coach, Cowher also argued that McCarthy's intangible qualities makes this a good fit.

"He also walks in that room with credibility," Cowher said. "I like what they did. He'll put together a good staff right [away]. Oh yeah, he's from Pittsburgh, too. That doesn't make it bad. He knows the tradition. He knows what the expectation is. He knows what that fan base is all about.

"He's a Yinzer. I think it's a very good hire for the Pittsburgh Steelers."