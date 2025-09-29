It's safe to say that the Pittsburgh Steelers' bye week came at the right time. The Steelers endured several notable injuries during their Week 4 over the Vikings in Dublin, specifically ones to starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey and starting receiver Calvin Austin III.

Ramsey and Austin are both expected to miss several games, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. Ramsey sustained a hamstring injury during Pittsburgh's 24-21 win over the Vikings. Austin sustained a shoulder injury that led to him spending time in a Dublin-area hospital.

Both losses are significant ones for the Steelers, who go into their Week 5 bye with a 3-1 record and in first place in the AFC North.

Ramsey enjoyed a solid start to his Steelers career. He made the game-clinching tackle during Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Jets and made an interception the following week in a loss to the Seahawks. He appeared to score a touchdown off of a fumble return during Sunday's game before officials overturned the play.

Austin is second on the team in both receiving yards and touchdown receptions. He caught a key touchdown in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Jets and made the game-winning score during the team's Week 3 win over the Patriots.

Fortunately for the Steelers, they have a very capable backup cornerback in Brandin Echols, who made a big interception in the end zone during the Steelers' win over the Patriots. The Steelers are also expected to have starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. back in the fold soon; he was a limited practice participant last week as he has continued to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

Replacing Austin won't be as easy, but the Steelers have several candidates. Ben Skowronek, a special teams standout who caught Aaron Rodgers' first touchdown pass as a Steeler back in Week 1, is among them. Veteran Scotty Miller and second-year wideout Roman Wilson may also be called upon to contribute more to the offense during Austin's absence.

The Steelers have some time to figure things out before their next game. They won't play again until division rival Cleveland comes to town in Week 6. The Steelers then hit the road for a prime time game in Cincinnati before returning home to host the Packers in another prime time showdown.