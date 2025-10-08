Mike Tomlin started his weekly press conference by providing an update on several injured players ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. Both running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. worked during Monday's "bonus" practice and that the arrow is "pointed up" regarding their status for Sunday.

Porter missed Pittsburgh's last three games with a hamstring injury. A knee injury sidelined Warren for the Steelers' Week 4 win over the Vikings in Dublin.

"We'll follow them throughout the week to make sure it continues to move in the appropriate direction," Tomlin said.

Tomlin said that cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wideout Calvin Austin III will be limited practice participants but may get increased reps during the later stages of the week. Ramsey (hamstring) and Austin (shoulder) each sustained injuries during Pittsburgh's win over Minnesota.

"Both have been highly aggressive from a rehabilitation standpoint during the bye week, and so really encouraged about the potential of those guys," Tomlin said. "But we'll take it certainly day-to-day."

Obviously, the availability of each player would make a significant impact regarding Sunday's game. Specifically, Warren's presence would undoubtedly impact the workload as it pertains to Pittsburgh's backfield.

With Warren out against the Vikings, backup Kenneth Gainwell made the post of his extra playing time. After getting 16 carries in Pittsburgh's first three games, Gainwell had 19 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh's 24-21 win. He also caught all six of his targets for 35 yards.

"We just thought he was a good player that was kind of underutilized within the system that he was in, because Saquon [Barkley] was just so talented," Tomlin said when asked about the offseason acquisition of Gainwell, who previously played for the Eagles. "We played against him a year ago, and he made some critical plays against us in the running game and in the passing game. ... And so we just looked at a player that had a versatile skill set in a lot of areas, and that we thought was capable of more than what we were looking at on tape due to circumstance."