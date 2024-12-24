The Pittsburgh Steelers have put a bow on their quick week of practice, and they're on the eve of their Week 17 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. With that comes the final injury report of the week, and Pittsburgh has quite the Christmas gift under the tree: George Pickens.

After missing the previous three weeks due to a hamstring injury, the wideout returned to practice this week. Pickens has since logged back-to-back days of full participation at practice and carries no injury designation leading up to this contest, meaning he'll play.

In his absence, the Steelers offense has dipped, averaging just 19 points per game over that three-game stretch, so getting him back in the fold should help get them back to a more prolific level.

Here's a look at the splits for Russell Wilson with and without Pickens at his disposal, which further underlines the impact he should have on Christmas Day.



With George Pickens Without George Pickens Team PPG 28.7 19.0 Comp % 66% 63% Yards/attempt 8.7 6.2 Passing YPG 271.0 167.7

It also comes at an opportune time in Pittsburgh's pursuit to lock up the AFC North. After falling to the Ravens in Week 16, the Steelers best chance of holding onto first place in the division is by winning out.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have ruled out fellow receiver Ben Skowronek (hip) and corner Joey Porter Jr. (knee), while backup quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal) is questionable. Fields was a limited participant at practice on Monday and Tuesday.

On top of Pickens getting back into the fold, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi is slated to make his return after missing last week's matchup against Baltimore.

The Steelers will take on the Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City beginning at 1 p.m. ET.