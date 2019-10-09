Steelers' injury struggles continue as James Washington will reportedly miss time with shoulder injury
Washington was having a big day before he was injured
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had bad luck when it comes to injuries this season, and they were dealt another blow on Wednesday.
According to Ian Rapoport, wide receiver James Washington is expected to miss a "few weeks" with a shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Washington exited the game in the third quarter, and was later seen in a sling.
The second-year wideout was having his best game of the season, as he caught a season-high three passes for 52 yards before exiting early. After a disappointing rookie season, Washington seems to have finally found a place in Pittsburgh's offense. His absence will give other wideouts opportunities, however, and rookie Diontae Johnson is an intriguing prospect.
The rookie out of Toledo already has double the amount of catches than Washington does this season, and he should get more opportunities moving forward. Still, Pittsburgh is dealing with a myriad of injuries, which could make it hard for anyone to find success on offense.
With Ben Roethlisberger out for the season due to an elbow injury, the keys to the offense have been handed to Mason Rudolph. He exited the matchup against the Ravens early as well due to a vicious hit he took to the head. It's unclear if he will play in Week 6, but he was able to return to the Steelers' facilities less than 24 hours after he sustained his concussion.
If Rudolph can't go against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, rookie Devlin Hodges will get the start. He played fairly well in relief duty against the Ravens, completing 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards, and also rushed twice for 20 yards.
