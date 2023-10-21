The Steelers will get an offensive reinforcement on Sunday when they visit the Rams. They'll also be without one of their top starters for an extended period of time. On Saturday, they activated wide receiver Diontae Johnson from injured reserve while placing tight end Pat Freiermuth on the list, guaranteeing at least a four-game absence.

Johnson is expected to suit up against Los Angeles as one of quarterback Kenny Pickett's top targets, making his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. The former Pro Bowler was designated to return from IR on Monday, and Pittsburgh had three weeks to activate him, or else he would've been required to miss the remainder of the season.

"That spark from a route-running standpoint," Johnson said when asked about what he'll provide in his return. "Me being able to get open easily. Comfort for Kenny (Pickett) out there knowing he can rely on his guys, knowing who is going to be open each down and distance. We can play fast knowing Kenny is comfortable (and) has his guys back. Just us playing as one and moving fast."

Freiermuth, meanwhile, was listed as questionable for Sunday's game earlier this week, after battling his own hamstring injury. He was later ruled out, with NFL Media reporting the former second-round pick aggravated the injury at Thursday's practice. Moved to IR, he won't be eligible to return until Week 11 against the Browns on Nov. 19.

Freiermuth previously missed time with a concussion and has endured a slow start to the season, logging just eight catches for 53 yards in four games, one year after eclipsing 700 yards as one of the Steelers' top pass outlets.