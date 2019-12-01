Steelers' James Conner meets Pittsburgh fan battling cancer ahead of win over Browns
Conner had an emotional meeting with a Steelers fan battling a rare, untreatable form of cancer
Cancer is something that hits particularly close to home for James Conner, the third-year Pittsburgh Steelers running back. As a 20-year-old, Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and played his senior season at Pitt after undergoing twelve rounds of chemo therapy.
Conner was declared to be in remission just prior to the NFL scouting combine in 2016 and his good health has allowed him to find a very promising and productive career as an NFL running back. But Conner continues to find time to help those still in their battle, and he did so prior to Sunday's game against the Browns in Pittsburgh.
A little over a week ago, a Steelers fan tweeted at Conner to let him know that a friend who is battling a rare, untreatable sarcoma would be in attendance at this weekend's game against Cleveland. That friend, Rusty, asked Conner if he would be willing to meet the cancer fighter, Rich, in order to give him some words of encouragement.
Conner responded saying "please let me meet him" and, on Sunday, that meeting came to be.
The Steelers running back greeted both Rich and Rusty on the field prior to kickoff and it looked to be a pretty emotional gathering as they shared words and an embrace.
Both Rich and Rusty wore custom Conner jerseys and the running back made sure to sign both before they parted ways. Conner signed Rich's jersey "keep fighting...f--- cancer!"
Conner didn't actually play in the game as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury that has kept him out of the lineup for the past two weeks, but his presence on the inactive list didn't prevent him from making a difference on Sunday -- even if those contributions don't show up on the box score.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 13 are right here
-
Grades: Bengals, Ravens, Packers get 'A'
Here are the Week 13 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Patriots vs. Texans odds, SNF top bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Texans vs. Patriots game 10,000 times.
-
Insider notes: Tomlin's best job yet
The injury-plagued Steelers have no business being 7-5 and controlling their playoff destiny...
-
Dolphins punter throws TD pass to kicker
The Eagles were fooled by a trick play for the third straight week as the Dolphins punter threw...
-
Patriots vs. Texans odds, picks, bets
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Deshaun Watson and the Texans.
-
Raiders at Chiefs: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as the Raiders and Chiefs determine the direction of the AFC...
-
Rams vs. Cardinals: Live updates
Follow all the action as Sean McVay's Rams head to Arizona looking to end their recent skid
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game