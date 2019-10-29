Steelers' James Conner, Ramon Foster suffer injuries in win over Dolphins, more tests to be run on Tuesday

It was a hard-fought win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they didn't escape without new concerns. Things got out of hand quickly when the winless Miami Dolphins intercepted quarterback Mason Rudolph and scored a touchdown following the takeaway, and then scored again early in the first quarter to go up 14-0 on the hometown team.

In the end, the Steelers rattled off 27 unanswered points and a large reason was the play of running back James Conner, who was consistently impactful en route to a 145-yard day rushing that fell just two yards shy of setting a new career mark. He'd also contribute a rushing touchdown on one of his 23 carries, but left the game in the waning minutes with an injury and did not return.

It has been confirmed by head coach Mike Tomlin that Conner suffered an injury to his shoulder and potentially AC (acromioclavicular) joint, but more tests will be run on Tuesday for a definitive diagnosis.

Conner isn't the only player the Steelers will have a deeper look at this week, with offensive lineman Ramon Foster now in concussion protocol and fellow running back Benny Snell having suffered a knee injury. Additionally, starting center Maurkice Pouncey has a calf injury that requires attention, adding that much more concern to the offensive front. Tomlin sounded more optimistic about Snell's ailment than any of the four, but the availability of each going forward will be determined in the next few days.

Time won't be on their side, however, because it's a short turnaround for the Steelers as they go from "Monday Night Football'' to readying to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As they look to string together their first three-game win streak of 2019, players like Conner, Foster and Pouncey will most certainly be needed.