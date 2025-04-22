Jaylen Warren was signed by the Steelers shortly after going undrafted back in 2022. On Tuesday, just two days before the start of this year's draft, Warren signed his one-year restricted free agent tender as he prepares for the biggest season of his career so far.

The Steelers, who tendered Warren earlier this offseason, had the right to retain him by matching any offer sheet he would have signed with another team. Warren's tender is worth about $5.35 million for the 2025 season.

After going undrafted, Warren -- who rushed for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season in college while playing for Oklahoma State -- made the Steelers' initial 53-man roster following an impressive training camp. He appeared in 16 games during his rookie season, averaging a team-high 4.9 yards-per-carry.

Warren's role increased in 2023 as he set career-highs with 784 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 370 receiving yards and 1,154 total yards. Warren's 5.3 yards-per-carry average that season is also a career best. His 74-yard touchdown run against the Browns in Week 11 of that season was the longest run by a Pittsburgh player since Willie Parker's 75-yard touchdown run in Super Bowl XL at the end of the 2005 season.

While injuries hampered him in 2024, Warren still managed to rush for 511 yards while compiling 821 all-purpose yards for the Steelers, who went 10-7 while clinching their second straight playoff berth.

With Najee Harris' departure to the Chargers via free agency, Warren is expected to be the Steelers' premier running back in 2025, although Pittsburgh is expected to acquire another running back during the draft.

"I certainly feel comfortable with his ability to do so," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his pre-draft press conference when asked about his confidence in Warren as his starting running back. "He got hampered by injury some in 2024; he appears to be ready to answer that. I know he's really excited about his opportunity. I don't think myself or anyone within the organization question his talents in regards to managing, potentially, that role."