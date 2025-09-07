Skip to Main Content
Steelers vs. Jets live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights, stats for Week 1 game

Aaron Rodgers gets shot at revenge against his old team

Welcome to our live coverage of today's Week 1 showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets.

This is a compelling showdown given the fact that both teams swapped quarterbacks this offseason. Justin Fields -- who went 4-2 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback last year -- signed with the Jets after they decided to part ways with Aaron Rodgers, who signed with the Steelers just before the start of minicamp.

Rodgers was part of a busy offseason for Pittsburgh, which also acquired Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, and rookies Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black and Jack Sawyer. The Jets' big change was the hiring of Aaron Glenn, a longtime defensive assistant coach who was also a Pro Bowl cornerback during his playing days.

Which team will come out on top today? 

To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Jets vs. Steelers 

When: Sunday, Sept. 7 |  Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey 
TV: CBS Sports | Stream: Paramount+ 
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Steelers -2.5 OU 38.5 (via FanDuel)

Jets' offseason coaching changes

Along with Fields, the Jets also have a new coach in former Lions DC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougley.

The Jets' new coaching staff also includes the additions of Tanner Engstrand and Steve Wilks. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive back, Glenn broke into coaching 2014 with the Browns. He spent five years in New Orleans before becoming the Lions' DC in 2021. He held that position through the 2024 season.

Engstrand, 42, played quarterback in college before getting into coaching in 2005. He spent 14 years in the college ranks before spending two years in the XFL. He got his first NFL break in 2020 with the Lions, where he spent five seasons that included the last two as pass game coordinator.

Wilks is a seasoned coordinator who also had a successful run as the Panthers' interim head coach in 2022. He's coaching in two Super Bowls: in 2015 as the Panthers' assistant HC/DBs coach and in 2023 as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.

Bryan DeArdo
September 7, 2025, 3:26 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:26 am EDT
 
Steelers/Jets season expectations

Per usual, the Steelers are expected to have a good but not great regular season. Their current over/under is 8.5 wins, which would put them in position to contend for a wild card playoff spot.

Pittsburgh's over/under was also 8.5 last year, and the Steelers ended up going 10-7 for a second straight year. The outside expectations for New York are significantly lower. The Jets, winners of just five games in 2024, have an over/under of 6.5. wins.

The Jets have not had a winning season since 2015, when they missed the playoffs despite winning 10 games. New York has not been to the playoffs since 2010, when they advanced to the AFC Championship game for the second straight year.

Kevin Steimle
September 7, 2025, 3:19 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:19 am EDT
 
Aaron Rodgers returns to MetLife

Welcome to today's coverage of what is a compelling Week 1 showdown between the Steelers and Jets.

As everyone knows by now, the two teams swapped quarterbacks this offseason. The Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers this summer, several months after New York decided to part ways with the future Hall of Famer after just two seasons.

Rodgers downplayed his return to New York, as did his teammates. Justin Fields also said nothing noteworthy about playing the Steelers, although Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin stated that Fields' departure this offseason was a mutual decision.

Kevin Steimle
September 7, 2025, 3:00 PM
Sep. 07, 2025, 11:00 am EDT
