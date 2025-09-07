Steelers vs. Jets live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights, stats for Week 1 game

Along with Fields, the Jets also have a new coach in former Lions DC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougley.
The Jets' new coaching staff also includes the additions of Tanner Engstrand and Steve Wilks. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive back, Glenn broke into coaching 2014 with the Browns. He spent five years in New Orleans before becoming the Lions' DC in 2021. He held that position through the 2024 season.
Engstrand, 42, played quarterback in college before getting into coaching in 2005. He spent 14 years in the college ranks before spending two years in the XFL. He got his first NFL break in 2020 with the Lions, where he spent five seasons that included the last two as pass game coordinator.
Wilks is a seasoned coordinator who also had a successful run as the Panthers' interim head coach in 2022. He's coaching in two Super Bowls: in 2015 as the Panthers' assistant HC/DBs coach and in 2023 as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.