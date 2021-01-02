The good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers is they've already clinched the AFC North title, which is leading them to rest players like quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in their regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns. The bad news is they now have to worry about the availability of starting cornerback Joe Haden for both Week 17 and the first round of the playoffs. Haden has reportedly been flagged for COVID-19, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, and the Steelers are planning to play without him on Sunday.

He hasn't officially been ruled out just yet, but it seems a foregone conclusion, which would explain Haden's reaction. The two-time All-Pro took to Twitter to vent after receiving the news.

"I'm so pissed and sad at the same time," he said. "Stay safe out there."

Haden remains a key reason for the success of the Steelers defense, although they have struggled as of late. They'd right their ship in Week 16 when they mounted a comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts that saw Haden and Co. hold Philip Rivers and the Colts offense to only zero points after seeing them jump out to a 24-7 lead. Haden has two interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 2020, and while those numbers aren't mind-blowing, his coverage and tackling ability have been key in helping to allow his compatriots to excel in their roles.

Without Haden on the field, there's a noticeable void in the Steelers' secondary. The Browns have issues of their own regarding COVID-19, however, with an unnamed coach having tested positive and being ruled out against Pittsburgh. Haden and the Steelers want nothing more than to potentially end the Browns' hopes of playing in January, but the latter will likely have to do it without the former on the field.



Next will come assessing his chances of playing in their first playoff game.