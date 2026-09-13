Time appears to have run out on Joey Porter Jr. as it relates to his contract situation. Porter, the Steelers' veteran cornerback, was hoping to get an extension prior to the start of the 2026 season. That has yet to happen, however, which has led to growing speculation about his future in Pittsburgh.

It is unlikely that Porter will play in Pittsburgh's season opener against the Falcons, according to ESPN, which also reports that Porter could be traded. Porter, who has been dealing with a back injury this summer, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

No serious trade talks have developed despite the Steelers reportedly listening to offers. Their reported asking price for Porter -- a premium draft pick that could possibly be a first-round pick -- has likely scared teams off.

At some point, however, the Steelers may lower their asking price if Porter sits out the season. Regardless, it's clear that Porter will not get a new deal in Pittsburgh this year as the Steelers have a long-standing tradition of not negotiating contracts once the regular season starts.

Here's a rundown of some of Porter's possible landing spots if he is traded this season.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas makes sense on several fronts, starting with the fact that Porter would complement what the Cowboys already have in the secondary. Porter could serve as a mentor of sorts for first-round pick Caleb Downs.

The Cowboys, who have been in spending mode since trading Micah Parsons last summer, have a considerable amount of cap space and could make a move to acquire Porter if they were inclined to do so. Making this even more logical is the fact that Jerry Jones and Steelers GM Omar Khan have a history of working out significant trades.

Speaking of Jones, the Cowboys' 83-year-old owner is desperate to end Dallas' championship drought, which is now at 31 years. That, coupled with the fact that Jones loves making splashy trades, makes this scenario even more logical.

Chicago Bears

Chicago's pass defense was one of its biggest weaknesses in 2025, and based on how it currently looks, that may well be the case for 2026 unless the Bears do something soon. The Bears spent a high draft pick on safety Dillon Thieneman, but he alone won't help make up for the current injuries the unit is dealing with. Starting safety Coby Bryant (knee) and starting nickelback Kyler Gordon (calf) are currently dealing with injuries.

It goes without saying that Porter's arrival in Chicago would strengthen the team's Super Bowl aspirations. Adding to the likelihood of this scenario is that Khan and Bears GM Ryan Poles have a history of making notable transactions.

Carolina Panthers

The Steelers could trade Porter to a team that also has an interesting situation with one of their cornerbacks. Veteran cornerback Mike Jackson is entering the final year of a two-year, $10.5 million deal. Jackson outperformed his contract last season and is likely looking for a better deal for 2026 and beyond.

In this scenario, it's possible that the two teams could swap cornerbacks. The Steelers would be getting an adequate and cheaper replacement for Porter, while the Panthers would have one of the league's best cornerback duos in Porter and Jaycee Horn, who, like Porter, is the son of a notable former NFL player.

Pittsburgh would also be getting something else (likely a draft pick) in this scenario, given Porter's stature as one of the league's top young cornerbacks.

New York Giants

The Giants' have heightened expectations this season that are likely buoyed by John Harbaugh's offseason arrival. But if New York really wants to have realistic hopes of competing in 2026, they need to strengthen a few areas of their team, which includes the secondary.

Porter's addition would be a big boost for the Giants, who play in a division that includes opposing quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, and Jayden Daniels. Harbaugh, who coached against Porter the previous three seasons, knows firsthand how disruptive Porter can be for an opposing offense.

New Orleans Saints

Like the Panthers and Giants, the Saints are another NFC team that is looking to take the next step in 2026. After a slow start, the Saints enjoyed a strong finish to the 2025 season, including four straight wins under new coach Kelln Moore.

The Saints could use a player of Porter's caliber in their secondary to increase their odds of winning what is the NFL's most wide-open division. With that in mind, it's possible that Saints veteran GM Mickey Loomis could work something out with Khan -- a New Orleans native whose first NFL job was with the Saints -- if he feels that Porter can help the Saints snap their five-year playoff drought.

Green Bay Packers

Yet another NFC team with high expectations that is looking to separate itself from the pack (pun intended). The Packers showed last year that they are willing to swing big when they traded for Parsons. It's worth wondering whether Green Bay is considering a similar move now to add another notable player to its defense.

Like the Steelers, the Packers are a franchise that measures itself only by championships. After falling short in the playoffs once again in 2025, the Packers are desperate to make a serious playoff push in 2026. That's why the Packers should be considered as a legitimate landing spot if Porter ends up on the trading block.