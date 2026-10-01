Joey Porter Jr., after months of speculation, has finally been traded. The Steelers are sending the veteran cornerback to the Cowboys, as first reported by The Ringer and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL writer Garrett Podell. Dallas will be sending a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to Pittsburgh.

Porter is heading to a Cowboys team that is currently dealing with injuries to starting cornerback Cobie Durant. Durant is dealing with a hamstring strain and is not expected to face the Texans in Week 4. Dallas' defense is currently ranked 25th in the NFL in points allowed, 32nd in third-down efficiency, and 21st in red-zone efficiency.

This marks the third notable trade between the Cowboys and Steelers in recent seasons. The Steelers traded offensive tackle and former first-round pick Broderick Jones to Dallas this summer. In May of 2005, Pittsburgh traded wideout George Pickens to Dallas for third- and fifth-round picks.

The trade ends what has been a tumultuous several months for the Steelers and Porter, who reportedly turned down an offer from the Steelers this offseason that would have paid him slightly over $27 million for 2026. Porter's situation with the Steelers brought to mind Le'Veon Bell's infamous holdout, which ultimately led to him missing the entire 2018 season before signing with the Jets as a free agent in 2019. This time around, the Steelers were able to get something in exchange for their disgruntled player.

Porter and the Steelers couldn't agree on a long-term contract before Week 1, Pittsburgh's unofficial deadline to negotiate contracts. Porter held in during training camp and was inactive during the team's first three games, citing a back injury. The Steelers reportedly cleared Porter of the injury prior to Week 2, which fueled speculation about the real reason for Porter's absence on game days.

A Pittsburgh native, Porter is the son of Joey Porter, the former Pro Bowl pass rusher who played for the Steelers from 1999-2006. Porter Jr. starred at Penn State and was selected by the Steelers with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Porter's reputation for being handsy with receivers was undoubtedly one of the reasons why he was still available at the start of the second round. And while he has had his share of holding/pass interference calls (especially during his rookie season), Porter has improved that area of his game.

Porter, who broke into the starting lineup as a rookie, was often tasked with guarding the opposition's best receiver during his time with the Steelers. And while he didn't make a ton of splash plays (he has just three career interceptions), Porter more often than not held his own in his respective matchups with some of the league's premier receivers, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Zay Flowers, and Jerry Jeudy.

The Steelers will move forward at cornerback with Jalen Ramsey, Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., Brandin Echols, and rookie third-round pick Daylen Everette, who shadowed Chase during the final series of Pittsburgh's Week 3 win over Cincinnati.