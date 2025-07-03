An unexpected inclusion in the Pittsburgh Steelers' trade with the Miami Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey this week, standout tight end Jonnu Smith broke his silence on the move Wednesday and revealed what was becoming a deteriorating relationship with his former franchise.

Smith posted career-bests last season in catches (88), yards (884) and tied his previous high for touchdowns (eight).

"I'm in a situation where I'm appreciated," Smith said on "The Terron Armstead" podcast.

Later, Smith said, "you're always going to go where you're most valued and appreciated" and revealed the trade "stung" given his production last season in Miami along with the assumption the Dolphins wanted him to stick around on offense.

This was not a Ramsey-like situation, however. Ramsey no longer had any interest in Miami. Smith wanted to play for the Dolphins and planned on signing an extension with the franchise.

"I felt like I was in a position and one of the key ingredients to helping this team succeed and after the season ended, me and my agent, we like 'This a no-brainer. We're gonna be here forever,'" Smith said. "Eventually it came a point and time when they told me they can't do it."

Heading into the final year of his contract with the Dolphins with no agreement in place on an extension, Smith made his move.

"I had to make the decision to go where I'm appreciated and viewed on paper, economically, contract-wise, as a top guy in this league, which I know I am," Smith said. "Pittsburgh was the team that saw me as that."

His presence with the Steelers provides Aaron Rodgers with a versatile weapon in the passing game. Smith is another addition to a group of pass-catchers that could be lethal this fall following Pittsburgh's offseason acquisition of DK Metcalf. After parting ways with George Pickens, the rest of Pittsburgh's wide receiver corps includes Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods and Roman Wilson.

As for the tight end room that Smith is now within, Pat Freiermuth was a leading target last season after his 65-catch, 653-yard, seven-touchdown campaign. There's former Georgia star Darnell Washington, too, who has logged 14 starts over his first two NFL seasons as a monstrous 6-foot-7, 265-pound option.

Smith also reunites with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was the head coach in Atlanta during Smith's previous stint in 2023 with the Falcons.

The Dolphins replaced Smith with Darren Waller on Tuesday, trading for the tight end with the New York Giants. Waller retired after the 2023 season after complaining about his usage, but is giving it another go in 2025.