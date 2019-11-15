Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out with a concussion after suffering blow to the head vs. Browns

This isn't the start the Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping for when they took the field for "Thursday Night Football", set to battle the Cleveland Browns on the road. Already struggling to move the ball offensively, they will now have to figure things out for the remainder of the game without their No. 1 wide receiver.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was the recipient of a brutal collision that saw his helmet sandwiched in between the helmet of two separate defenders late in the second quarter, and he immediately went to the ground and stayed there. Here is a video of the hit Smith-Schuster suffered that knocked him out of the game. The good news is he was able to be helped to his feet by the Steelers training staff, but he has since been ruled out with a concussion, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

This is made that much more concerning by the fact Smith-Schuster has suffered three head injuries since entering the NFL in 2017.

Pittsburgh is also concerned with starting running back James Conner, who returned to the field for the Week 11 battle after nursing an injury to his AC joint. Conner didn't look like himself early on in the affair, and he is also in the locker room being evaluated for a shoulder injury -- presumably the same one that cost him time recently -- and is questionable to return. With their top two weapons in danger of not returning to the game, or being far less than 100% if they do, their clash with the Browns has truly become a dogfight.

