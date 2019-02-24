Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster shows up at crowded mall, starts playing football with fans

Although one receiver Steelers receiver has been causing a lot of drama in Pittsburgh this offseason, JuJu Smith-Schuster definitely hasn't been causing any, and that's apparently because he's been too busy doing other things, like staying in football shape by running passing routes at his local mall.

The Steelers receiver was at a mall in Florida recently when he decided to do what anyone in his situation would do: He started a game of pick up football.

How do you play pick-up football in a mall?

Well, let's find out.

JuJu’s out here running routes in crowded malls



(via @TeamJuJu) pic.twitter.com/a2d891gN6T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2019

Now, the first thing you'll probably notice about that video is that he's literally being covered by six people, which is probably actually a good thing, because, as former Giants defensive back Will Blackmon pointed out on Twitter, that's the kind of coverage he's likely going to see in 2019.

What coverage is going to look like without @AB84 https://t.co/NRv5heBJ7j — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) February 23, 2019

That being said, this could have been a total disaster for the Steelers. At the nine-second mark, JuJu had to stop himself from going through a window, and due to that fact alone, you have to think the Steelers will be working a "no mall football" clause into Smith-Schuster's next contract. On the other hand, if JuJu had the heart of a champion, he would have jumped through the window and made the catch.

Of course, it's probably a good thing he didn't do that since that would have left the Steelers really short-handed at receiver heading into 2019.

As for JuJu's game of mall football, he appears to have ended his day with one catch for about five yards. Oh, and just in case you're wondering, the quarterback in this video was YouTube star Danny Duncan, who has 2.2 million subscribers on the video website. You can see the entire video of Duncan hanging with Smith-Schuster, which includes NSFW language, by clicking here.