Steelers jump Patriots as Super Bowl favorites after victory over Ravens

The New England Patriots are no longer the favorites to win Super Bowl LII, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. The Patriots came into Week 1 as 13/4 favorites, miles ahead of the second-place Seahawks (8/1), but a slow 2-2 start and looming questions about their defense has caused the Patriots to fall out of favor with bettors. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the new Super Bowl darlings, sitting at 9/2 odds, while the Patriots are still at a more than respectable 5/1.

The 2017 season has been rife with parity thus far. The Kansas City Chiefs are the only remaining undefeated team in the league, and they will put their 3-0 record on the line against the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football. The Steelers aren't without their own ugly loss, as they fell to the Bears in an overtime thriller in Week 3, but Pittsburgh got back on track on Sunday by rolling over the Baltimore Ravens, 26-9.

The Patriots are at a point where people are concerned but not panicking. Starting slow isn't something that is necessarily new, but having the worst-ranked defense in the NFL isn't something that can be immediately remedied. After the Carolina Panthers were stymied by the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, they came back against the Patriots and put up 444 yards and 33 points to move to 3-1. The Patriots are currently tied for second in the AFC East with the Jets as they chase the 3-1 Buffalo Bills -- just as we all predicted.

The Steelers, meanwhile, tightened what seems like a stranglehold on the AFC North. Now 3-1, they have beaten every team in their division. In spite of the bad loss to the Bears, losing a bad game feels a bit like a Steelers tradition at this point. With Le'Veon Bell racking up 144 yards Sunday, a return to form likely has bettors feeling particularly good about Pittsburgh's vaunted offense achieving its potential.

If the New England defense doesn't pull itself together soon, it may find itself in a situation where Tom Brady is the only thing keeping the Patriots afloat. A team can only rely on a quarterback for so long, so Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia need to figure out their defense soon. As for Pittsburgh, if the offense keeps rolling the way it has then it may be one of the toughest units to stop in football. With a 3-0 record in the AFC North, the Steelers hold what feels like a healthy division lead. They'll need to keep rolling to stay above the fray in the competitive AFC, but Sunday certainly looked like a righting of the ship after poor performance against the Bears.