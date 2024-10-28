Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a different quarterback rotation for Monday night's showdown against the New York Giants. Russell Wilson will start, while Kyle Allen will be his primary backup. Justin Fields, who was labeled as questionable for the game with a hamstring issue, will serve as Pittsburgh's emergency quarterback.

Fields, who started Pittsburgh's first six games and helped lead the Steelers to a 4-2 start, did not practice last week. He will only play Monday night if Wilson and Allen sustain injuries that force them to leave the game.

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 55.2 YDs 264 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 9.1 View Profile

Wilson started the season as Pittsburgh's emergency quarterback after he aggravated his calf injury prior to the Steelers' season-opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He was elevated to the No. 2 spot before ultimately getting the start for last week's 37-15 win over the Jets.

It was a highly successful Steelers debut for Wilson, who scored three total touchdowns while setting a record for the most passing yards by a starting quarterback making his Steelers debut (264).

Wilson faces a tough task against a Giants defense that is tops in the NFL in third-down efficiency. New York's defense has been led so far by defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who already has nine sacks this season.