Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested just after 3 a.m. Friday morning in Lake County, Ohio. The charges against Layne include driving under suspension, speed limit violations and having a firearm inside the vehicle. Layne was granted release on a personal bond.

Layne, 23, and his two passengers were initially stopped by police for driving 89 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to the police report. Layne's traffic citation was in the process of being written when police discovered marijuana as well a Glock pistol inside the vehicle. Layne admitted the gun was his and stated that he forgot that it was inside the vehicle. Police said they overheard Layne saying, "It's over, I'm going down," during a phone call upon being arrested.

"We are aware of the incident but still gathering information," the Steelers said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

A Cleveland native, Layne played college football at Michigan State before being drafted by the Steelers with the 83rd overall pick in the 2019 draft. During his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, Layne has made 25 tackles while appearing in 26 games. After not receiving a single start during his first two seasons, Layne was expected to receive more playing opportunities this season with the offseason departures of Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson.

Pittsburgh was already expected to select a cornerback during the upcoming draft. The Steelers have nine picks, including the 24th overall pick. With that pick, the Steelers are expected to select either an offensive lineman or a running back to help shore up what was the league's worst running game last season.