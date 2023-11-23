The Steelers offense is entering a new era in the aftermath of the team firing coordinator Matt Canada earlier this week. Throughout the season, Pittsburgh's offense had stalled out at times, made ill-timed mistakes, and ultimately lacked explosion, which contributed to Canada's demise. That said, Kenny Pickett is also taking some ownership following this seismic and rare in-season change under Mike Tomlin. The second-year quarterback is challenging himself and the offense to turn the tide of this unit.

"We're trying to make things change, to get a spark going," Pickett said, via the official team website. "It's challenged everybody. You know, I feel like you have to take it personally. You know, it's a guy you've worked with since I got drafted here. You want to play great. You don't want anyone to get let go like that. So absolutely. You know we got to answer the bell, find out what we need to do to play better. And then you know, just go and take care of business."

Pickett acknowledged that the offense had shown flashes at times during the early portions of the season, but there needs to be consistent execution for his side of the ball to be feared.

"I thought we were finding some explosive (plays) in the past, early on this season," he said. "The run game came on these past three or four games. Finding some splash plays down the field, targeting some one-on-ones, whatever it may be. So those are the things you could build on. You just want consistency. That's what I'm pushing to be better at -- just more consistent."

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 60.5 YDs 1722 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.13 View Profile

With Canada gone, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner has ascended to offensive coordinator while quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will handle play-calling duties. While there is a new masthead, Pickett doesn't expect major changes to the overall offensive approach.

"You can't have wholesale changes at this point in the season," Pickett said Wednesday. "We're going to run the system that we've been using and coach Sullivan and coach Faulkner, they're gonna put their wrinkles on it on what they want to run and when they want to run it."

Pittsburgh is 6-4 on the season and currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC entering Week 12. While they've clung onto a playoff spot, it's oftentimes come despite the offense, which ranks 28th in the league in scoring and total offense. If this change can spark an uptick in production, it could very well make the Steelers a sleeper candidate if/when they sneak into the postseason.