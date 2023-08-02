Kenny Pickett's rookie stat line is nothing short of puzzling, and it's led some to wonder whether or not the Steelers have actually found Ben Roethlisberger's long-term successor.

Pickett's supporters point to his 7-6 record as a starting quarterback (that included a 4-0 finish) and his four game-winning drives. His detractors counter with his seven touchdowns against just nine interceptions and his pedestrian 63 percent completion percentage. Just one of those picks, however, occurred during Pickett's final eight starts, a drop-off Pickett attributes to getting more reps with the first-team offense after replacing Mitch Trubisky in Week 4.

"I think just seeing it and being able to play a little bit," Pickett recently told NBC Sports' Peter King from training camp. "Being on the practice team the first couple weeks, I wasn't able to play in our system. I was just running other people's stuff. So all of my reps in our system was really mental reps.

"So I think after the bye week -- and I was able to play the previous three weeks -- I had a chance to get a good practice week in with the guys. Things started to slow down for me and the system felt more comfortable. I had a lot of reps, I got to see things, and I felt like the game slowed down for me a little bit. That's something that I want to continue to do; take a lot of reps out there and see different looks. It just helps in being able to play fast on Sundays."

Pickett also had to deal with the challenge of facing NFL defenses that are faster, more talented and more complex as far as schematics are concerned.

"I'd say volume of defense," Pickett said when asked what was the major difference between college and the pros. "In each game plan in college, you kind of would see multiple looks throughout a game. In the NFL, you may see it one time and you may never see it again in 60-some plays that you have."

Unlike last year, Pickett entered this summer's training camp as the unquestioned starter. He's used some of his early reps in camp to continue building his rapport with George Pickens, a fellow second-year player who like Pickett is expected to make a significant jump this season.

"We had a lot of success down the field last year together," Pickett said of Pickens, who made a jaw-dropping catch against Joey Porter Jr. during Tuesday's practice. "I'm looking forward to building on that success. ... His catch radius, you just have put it in his zip code. That's what he says, just like, 'Just put it up for me and I'll come down with it.' It's been the truth, every time. When I put the ball up for him, I have no doubts that he's going to make the play. And if he doesn't, he does't, we'll just go back to him again. I have a ton of confidence in him.

"He wants to improve his route running and have a (bigger) route tree, which he's continuing to do, which is great to see. I'm really excited for him. The skies the limit for George."

Also returning with Pickens is former Pro Bowl wideout Diontae Johnson and tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward. New to the offense this season is second-year wideout Calvin Austin III (who is having a solid start to camp after missing his entire rookie season with an injury), rookie tight end Darnell Washington and former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson.

Pickett is especially excited about the addition of Robinson, who came to Pittsburgh after a disappointing season with the Rams.

"I don't think Allen has anything to prove," Pickett said of Robinson, a 10-year veteran who once led the NFL in touchdown receptions. "He's a veteran guy who's done it year in and year out. I'm really excited to have him here. The knowledge that he has of the game, understanding offensive and defense football.

"He really sees the field like a quarterback. So when you have a receiver like that with that kind of IQ who's played a lot of ball, it's really nice to have out there. Kind of like having a security blanket in terms of a guy who knows how to sit down in zones and things like that and knows how to get open. I'm really happy to have him on our team."

Pickett was also asked about whether or not he has thought about the Steelers' rich history that includes Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and Roethlisberger, who will surely be inducted in Canton, Ohio, during his first year of eligibility. While he is ultimately hoping to be mentioned among the Steelers' all-time great quarterbacks, his thoughts are currently on the present.

"It can't help me right now," Pickett said. "I hope I can look back in a couple years after I'm done playing that it was Terry, Ben and then myself and I have a good run. There's a lot that has to happen until then, but that's something, I think, down the road you can look at. Right now, I'm just trying to go out there and win games.

"One step at a time, but hopefully, at the end of the road, I can look back and say that."