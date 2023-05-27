Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett experienced quite a scary situation this week, as his SUV, which contained his Steelers playbook, was stolen Wednesday, per Action News 4. Police reportedly recovered the SUV and the playbook not long after, and arrested the alleged perpetrator.

Pickett was participating at a local event at a car dealership when his 2023 Genesis was stolen. The police found the suspect after running the plates on his personal car, which he left at the dealership after stealing Pickett's ride. Christopher Carter, a 60-year-old man, was arrested and charged with theft, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The No. 20 overall pick out of Pittsburgh last year went 7-5 as the starter for the Steelers in his rookie season, completing 63% of his passes for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. Pickett struggled early, but improved as the year went on. He won his final three starts of the season, as Pittsburgh rebounded from a 2-6 start to finish 9-8. He is one of seven players CBS Sports has tabbed as a breakout candidate in 2023.