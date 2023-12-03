Kenny Pickett exited the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals after getting hit on a running play late in the first half. Pickett walked off the field under his own power after getting evaluated by the team's medical staff; however, he will not return to the game after injuring his ankle.

Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett at quarterback. Pittsburgh's first play after Pickett's exit was a run by Najee Harris on fourth-and-goal that was stuffed by the Cardinals' defense for no gain. Pickett left for the locker room after getting evaluated in the blue tent.

Pickett also experienced discomfort in his right ankle following Pittsburgh's Week 12 win over the Bengals, and that ankle had extra padding over it during Sunday's game.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 61.8 YDs 2000 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.37 View Profile

Pickett went 8 of 11 for 75 yards prior to getting injured. His 38-yard completion to George Pickens on Pittsburgh's first drive set up a Chris Boswell field goal.

The Cardinals, though, took a 10-3 lead on Kyler Murray's touchdown pass to tight end Trey McBride that capped off a 16-play, 99-yard drive just before halftime.

Pittsburgh (7-4) is trying to stay in striking range of Baltimore (9-3) in the AFC North standings while also keeping a stranglehold of one of the AFC's playoff spots. A loss to Arizona would clearly hurt both causes.