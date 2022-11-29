Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett followed up what was probably his most complete offensive performance of the season with his first road victory as a starter, as the Steelers defeated the Colts in Indy, 24-17. Not only that, but the rookie signal-caller also picked up a game-winning dive.

In a possession that stretched from the third to fourth quarter, Pickett led the Steelers offense 75 yards down the field on 11 plays. Down just a single point, the Steelers were facing a third-and-goal from the Colts' 2-yard line. According to center Mason Cole, Pickett told the coaches what play he wanted run. That play was a handoff to Benny Snell, who scored the game-winning touchdown.

"That run we scored on, Kenny called it. We were in the timeout, and Kenny said, 'I want to run this,'" Cole said, via Pro Football Talk. "To see that confidence, on third-and-2 on the goal line, is big. It's good to see, it's exciting to see. It really showed who he is as a leader, the command he has on the field."

In all, Pickett completed 20-of-28 passes for 174 yards, and rushed six times for 32 yards. He didn't score a touchdown on Monday night, but he did call one.

"We have a great open communication," Pickett said. "That was the play I brought up, I felt really confident about it, they felt good about it too so we rolled with it."

Pickett's play was one of the headlines from the final game of Week 12, as the Pitt product registered a career-high 87.5 passer rating, and showed flashes of the franchise quarterback Mike Tomlin and Co. hope he will eventually become.