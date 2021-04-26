On the eve of the 2021 NFL Draft, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert conducted an in-person press conference for the first time in over a year. For 45 minutes, Tomlin and Colbert tackled a myriad of topics focused on their plans for the upcoming draft. The Steelers have eight picks in the draft, including No. 24 overall.

Colbert said that the Steelers' roster, as currently constructed, would be able to compete in a game if the NFL season started today. And while they have some areas to address during the draft, Colbert said that the team's current roster has allowed the Steelers to approach the draft with a "completely wide open" philosophy. That way of thinking could possibly lead to selecting a running back with the 24th overall pick, a scenario Colbert and company are not ruling out. Two running backs who may be available with the 24th pick include former Clemson back Travis Etienne and former Alabama standout Najee Harris.

"I don't think you can ever underestimate the value of a quality player at any position, and running back is no different," Colbert said. "I understand that the game has changed, it's a more horizontal game than it is a vertical game. People don't play traditional football ... with two-back sets and power games. It has changed. But if you have a dynamic player at any position, that player should make a difference, and running back is no difference.

"If you look at the Hall of Fame runners, most of those guys were taken in high rounds. I don't ever place that value, high or low, on a given position. I base it on who the player is and what that player can do to help us."

Colbert, who said that the Steelers do not plan on trading up in the first round, said that there is rare depth at the center position in this draft. That's certainly a good thing for the Steelers, who are in the market for a new center following Maurkice Pouncey's offseason retirement. Conversely, Colbert said that the talent pool at interior defensive line is thin, which makes the recent re-signing of Tyson Alualu that much more significant. Colbert added that, as has been the case for the past several drafts, there is significant depth at cornerback, another position the Steelers will look to replenish after losing Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson this offseason.

As far as left tackle is concerned, Tomlin said that 2018 third-round pick Chukwuma Okorafor would replace Alejandro Villanueva in the starting lineup if the season started today. As far as Bud Dupree's replacement is concerned, Tomlin is hoping to see significant growth from Alex Highsmith. A 2020 third-round pick, Highsmith showed promise when he was tasked with replacing Dupree 11 games into his rookie season. The Steelers will likely add to both the outside and inside linebacker positions during the draft. Specifically, Tomlin and Colbert like the depth at inside linebacker.

Despite having Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs currently under contract, the Steelers won't rule out drafting a quarterback. Colbert said that the fact that three of his quarterbacks are entering the final year of their contracts would be one reason why the team would possibly draft a quarterback. Among those quarterbacks is Roethlisberger, who restructured his contract this offseason in order to help the Steelers keep some of their in-house free agents.

"It's an unusual group in that we do have four [quarterbacks]," Colbert said. "Can you add a young one? Absolutely. We always have to be on the look out for that next guy and try to predict the value of taking the player at that position. Because most likely, a young quarterback won't play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. We've got four veteran guys we're going to try to sort through. Could you add someone that could be more guaranteed to be here for the future. Absolutely, and that's our job to try to value that."

As far as their current quarterback room is concerned, Tomlin is excited to get the opportunity to work with Haskins, who just two years ago was one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the draft. Haskins signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in January after just 16 starts in Washington.

Colbert used Roethlisberger as an example as it relates to taking the best player available and not focusing too much on the position. After a 6-10 season in 2003, the Steelers selected Roethlisberger with the 11th overall pick despite veteran Tommy Maddox coming off of two statically strong seasons. Roethlisberger took over for an injured Maddox two weeks into his rookie season, and has been the Steelers' starting quarterback ever since.

"Ben wasn't a sure pick when we were sitting there at 11 because we had more pressing issues," Colbert said. "When Ben was there for us, it would have been a huge mistake not to take him. So we'll always be open to adding to what we believe is the most critical position. But again, we feel good about having four vets to work with at this point."