Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Cole Holcomb's knee injury is season-ending. Holcomb will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after sustaining the injury during Thursday night's win over the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN. Holcomb is expected to make a full recovery, per the report.

The injury occurred during the first half of Pittsburgh's 20-16 victory. Holcomb, who was injured while trying to tackle Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins, was carted off the field before spending the night at a local hospital.

Holcomb's loss is a significant one for the Steelers. A member of Pittsburgh's 2023 free agent class, Holcomb played in 77% of the team's defensive snaps prior to getting injured. The longtime Washington defender had 54 tackles, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups this season.

While Holcomb's loss hurts, the Steelers do have depth at inside linebacker. The team also signed veterans Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander prior to the start of the regular season. Roberts has 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks while starting in seven games this season. Alexander, who was signed during the first week of training camp, recorded the game-clinching pick during Thursday night's win over Tennessee.

Holcomb is the first Steelers player to suffer a season-ending injury since the start of the regular season. Rookie cornerback Cory Trice suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first week of training camp.