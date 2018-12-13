Steelers legend blasts team after Raiders loss; Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger respond

Rock Bleier played 13 seasons for the Steelers from 1968-1980 and was a four-time Super Bowl champion. Earlier this week, he took to social media to blast his former team in the wake of an inexplicable loss to the Raiders that ran Pittsburgh's losing streak to three games and now puts them in real jeopardy of not only losing the division lead to Baltimore, but missing the playoffs altogether.

Former Legendary #Steelers great Rocky Bleier very critical of team after 3 straight losses "I'm Done" pic.twitter.com/DNxcZpCgDi — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 10, 2018

"Here's my take on the Steelers: I'm done," Bleier began. "I mean, they've ripped my heart out. With the talent that they have, how can they lose three out of their last four games, and in the manner that they did? ... It's not about an injury or a referee or a bad call, it's about overcoming those obstacles. If you don't, then fingers need to be pointed.

"[Kicker Chris] Boswell: Now the purpose of a kicker is just to put his team in a position to win. If you can't do that, then maybe you need to go.

"Simple premise, if an opponent cannot score, well then you cannot lose a game. If you have an offense that can come from behind, put you in a position to win, then as a defense, you cannot let your opponent march down the field and strip you of your dignity. This season that has happened too often. Something has to be done, and if you're pointing fingers, well maybe [defensive coordinator] Keith Butler has to go.

"With three games remaining, the Steelers' destiny lies in their hands. But it is shaky with the Patriots, Saints and Bengals on the horizon. How they fare will dictate the team's future, and it may be without [Coach Mike] Tomlin."

Fair or not, Bleier isn't saying anything frustrated fans have been saying for weeks (OK, years).

On Tuesday, Tomlin was asked about Bleier's remarks.

"Those guys are entitled to an opinion," he told reporters during his weekly press conference. "They care and care deeply. We appreciate them and respect the fact that they care and care deeply. Trust that we're equally or more disappointed than Rocky."

And on Wednesday, it was Ben Roethlisberger's turn to weigh in on the comments.

"When former players come out that have paved the way for us, they're entitled to say what they want," the quarterback said, via Pittsburgh's KDKA. "There's nothing wrong with that. But as a family, we consider Rocky family, so we would hope he wouldn't say those things, but he's obviously entitled to it and we understand where the frustration comes from."

A day after his original video, Bleier posted an update. "Yesterday I pointed fingers where fingers should be pointed. I'm not backing down on what I said because it's the truth. I just want to clarify: I am not done with the Steelers I'm am just truly disappointed and it's heartbreaking to see our team lose the way they have been losing.

"But it can be rectified. All we have to do -- and I do mean we -- the team, along with the Steeler Nation, is to win the next three games, to the playoffs, in the playoffs, and go to the Super Bowl. Then all will be forgiven.

"Now don't laugh because that is the truth.''