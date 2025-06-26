Before he embarks on his first training camp as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers will first tee it up in the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament that will also feature Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis.

Bettis, who retired shortly after he helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 2005, is hoping that Rodgers can author a similar story in 2025. There is, however, one potential obstacle standing in Rodgers' and the Steelers' way.

"I think the one big question that you have to ask yourself is, can you protect him?" Bettis said during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "I think that's going to be the number one priority for the Steelers. Obviously, you know Rogers as a quarterback is a talent. Even at 41 years old, he's going to be way above average as a quarterback.

"If you can protect him, then you can get all the value out of him and that position. If you can't protect him, then it doesn't matter who you put out there. You can play two young guys, it doesn't matter. You're going to get the same productivity. So I think the goal is to protect him. If you can protect him, then I think you get all the benefits of having a quality football player at the helm, at the quarterback position."

While it has the potential to be a very solid unit, the Steelers' offensive line is extremely young. Outside of 31-year-old Isaac Seumalo, 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones is the only other expected starter on the line that has more than one year of NFL experience. Center Zach Frazier and right guard Mason McCormick are second-year players who started for the majority of their rookie seasons. Troy Fautanu, a 2024 first-round pick, is slated to start at right tackle after he missed most of his rookie season after getting injured in Week 1. Jones, who started at right tackle last season, is replacing Dan Moore Jr. (who signed with the Titans during free agency) at left tackle.

Bettis hopes the Steelers have done enough to protect Rodgers, who did not receive the best protection during his brief tenure with the New York Jets. But if that ends up not being the case, Bettis said the Steelers need to be proactive in terms of improving the line before Week 1.

"I think that's got to be the point of emphasis going into the fall," Bettis said. "They have got to make sure they get it right on the offensive line. ... I think that's the only way they have any type of success going forward, is having that offensive line solidified."

Along with stellar protection, Bettis also stressed the significance of the Steelers having success on the ground with Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson. The duo will have to replace the production Najee Harris gave the Steelers the past four years that included four straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards rushing. Harris signed with the Chargers in free agency after the Steelers let him test the open market.

"You needed a great running game for sure," Bettis. "Najee Harris, his development every year, you could see it. You saw him becoming a really, really, really talented running back. So, yeah, the loss is significant, but I do like the Kaleb Johnson draft pick. I'm a fan of his, watched him in Iowa. Warren, you know what he's capable of. I think him in the leading role, with a little bit more more opportunity, I think it creates more more electricity, if you will, at the position. I think he and Kaleb are a great 1-2 punch at that position. So I think that'll kind of bear fruits in the long term.

"And I think that's something that you do have to give Aaron Rodgers. You've got to give him a running game. So now you're not asking him to drop back 35, 40 times with an offensive line that's probably not the best pass blocking offensive line. So you get those guys pounding at you, then I think you can throw some play action and other things. I think that creates a great mix up front to protect Aaron Rodgers."

Outside of quarterback, Bettis feels that the Steelers have done a good enough job this offseason in terms of addressing their two other big issues: depth at receiver and improving the run defense. Regarding the receiver position, the Steelers lost George Pickens, but they did acquire two-time Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf via a trade with Seattle. Pittsburgh also has high hopes for veteran receiver Calvin Austin III and second-year wideout Roman Wilson (who missed his entire rookie season after getting injured during training camp). The Steelers (who also signed veteran Robert Woods in free agency) are also expected to get their tight ends -- especially Pat Freiermuth -- more involved in the passing game with Rodgers under center.

As far as team expectations are concerned, Bettis feels that "the playoffs are the floor" for the 2025 Steelers, assuming Rodgers is adequately protected and everything else goes according to plan.

"Once you get to the playoffs, anything's possible," Bettis said. "I think that's what you've got to be thinking. Gel well enough to get to the playoffs. We were a sixth seed and and won the championship. So I think that should be the priority, getting into the playoffs and then become the best version of yourselves you can possibly be. So hopefully the 17-game schedule gives you ability to develop and become the best team you can be."

It's clear that Bettis still has faith that Rodgers can still play at a high level if his supporting cast is good enough. Bettis also still believes in Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who despite all of his success (including a record 18 straight non-losing seasons to begin his career) has his share of critics among the Steelers fans base, largely because of the Pittsburgh current drought without a playoff win, which dates to the end of the 2016 season.

"He's doing everything he can possibly do with the talent he's been given," Bettis said of Tomlin. "If he was making all the decisions and drafting all the players, then yeah, you have to hold him more responsible in a bigger way. But that's not the case. He's a big part of it, but he's not the part of it. So with that being said, you hold him accountable for his coaching ability. I think when you look at the coaching jobs he's done every year to be where they have been at the end of the year, I think it's always been a great job coaching wise.

"So can you hold hold him accountable for the losses when you don't get the quarterback play that you so need? You got what you got. Everybody can see it. It's not like this is something that no one sees. It's playing out in front of everybody's face. So everybody's saying you've got to get a quarterback. Well, he's kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place. He's trying, but you know, ultimately, that decision is going to be at a higher level than him, in the sense of, it's going to take ownership to say, 'Hey, we gotta go up and get a guy, and we want to give up some resources to do it.' Well that's not going to be a head coaching decision. That's going to be an ownership/GM decision."

Like Rodgers has apparently done, Bettis had already come to the conclusion that he was going to retire at the end of his final season. He feels that Rodgers already coming to that decision will actually benefit both him and the Steelers this season.

"It's not tough at all, actually," Bettis said when he was asked about the challenge of playing in your final season. "You feel free because, you're like, 'Hey, no expectations, let's go out and do the best that we can do.' So I think that's kind of the mindset. Play, be free, and try to see what happens. Give it your best shot. Let's get in great shape and let's go out and fight. So I think that's going to be the mentality that he's going to have, but I don't think it's going to be a negative in any way. He's going to go out and sling it, have fun, and if it doesn't work, then you know that you put everything you can possibly put into it and gave it your all."

Bettis and Rodgers will try to give it their all during the American Century Championship, which will take place from July 11-13. Bettis, who said that his goal is to try to finish in the top 15, is in a field that also includes Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers Steve Young, Charles Woodson and Marcus Allen, current Bills quarterback and league MVP Josh Allen, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who won the event back in 2023.

"When you when you look at the benefit of the event, you know, raising $8 million for charities in and around that area, it makes a big difference and it makes it easy for you to want to go and spend a week up there and enjoy and have a great time," Bettis said. "It's a great experience. ... I'm excited to be a part of it."