Steelers legend Joe Greene is first defensive player named to NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

Joe Greene anchored arguably the greatest defense in NFL history. Now, forty years after helping lead the Steelers to their fourth Super Bowl win in six years, Greene is now the leader of the NFL's all-time defensive team.

On Thursday night, Greene, the former Steelers Hall of Fame defensive tackle, was the first defensive player named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. NFL Network will reveal the other former defensive linemen and linebackers that are part of league's centennial team Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

A 10-time Pro Bowler, Greene was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1969 despite playing for a Steelers team that went just 1-13 that season. He won two Defensive Player of the Year honors while spearheaded Pittsburgh's fabled Steel Curtain defense, a defense that would help the Steelers become the first and only franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls twice.

Greene's competitiveness is legendary. As a rookie, he kicked a football in the stands during a game. He would routinely yell at officials, using them as a verbal punching bag to vent his frustrations after yet another loss. He would punish his offensive teammates during practices, downright embarrassing them until they got better. Paired with head coach Chuck Noll (who made Greene his first ever draft pick on Jan. 28, 1969) and team president Dan Rooney, Greene had two other men that wanted to win just as much as he did, and it was that trio that laid down the groundwork to what would become the NFL's greatest team of the Super Bowl era.

Along with his relentless drive to lead the Steelers to championships, Greene was also considered the greatest defensive lineman of his era. He was blessed with unnatural strength and quickness that he used to torment opposing offensive backfields. During the first half of his career, before permanently losing feeling in one of his shoulders, Greene was considered the greatest defensive force in football.

"There is nobody else out there that I would put ahead of Joe Greene," Hall of Fame teammate Jack Ham said of Greene in a recent NFL Films documentary. "By far the best Steeler of all-time."

"Joe was the guy," added another one of Greene's teammates, Hall of Fame running back and Super Bowl IX MVP, Franco Harris. "And it was an honor and a privilege to play with the greatest Steeler of all-time."

Rooney, who led the way in retiring Greene's No. 75 in 2014, explained why he chose Greene as his presenter when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the year 2000.

"He was special," said Rooney, who passed away in 2017. "He did signify this team. He meant everything. But the way he performed, won, the way he carried himself, on and off the field. He was it. He was the guy."

Greene won a slew of individual and team accomplishments during his career that spanned 45 years as a player, assistant coach, and front office executive. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Greene was also an inaugural member of the Steelers' Hall of Honor. Along with the four Super Bowls rings he won as a player, Greene won two more rings as a member of the Steelers' scouting department.

But if you ask Greene which achievement is his favorite, he takes you back to the Steelers' first Super Bowl victory, a victory that forever branded he and his Steelers as champions. Led by Greene, the Steelers held the Minnesota offense scoreless while allowing just 17 yards rushing in a 16-6 victory.

"Walking amongst the guys, my head was this big," Greene recently told NFL Films while extending his arms out about as far as they could reach. "To be the Steeler and to wear the black and gold, it was special. I think the journey is what made it so sweet. All the 13 loss [seasons] and the 1-13's in my head, and the Pittsburgh Steelers; S.O.S: Same old Steelers. All of that stuff.

"That's what made that one so special because it was the first and it brought Pittsburgh into the picture. We told football teams in the National Football League that, 'Ok, you're going to have to deal with us now.'"

Greene will likely be joined by several other members of the Steel Curtain defense on the all-time team. Linebackers Jack Lambert and Jack Ham are among the linebackers that are finalists for the team, along with Ernie Stautner, the Steelers' first player to have his number retired, is also a finalist. Cornerback Mel Blount, who also starred on Pittsburgh's Steel Curtain defense, is expected to be among the defensive backs that will be considered for the all-time team.