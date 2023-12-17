Terry Bradshaw knows the Steelers have to make sweeping changes this offseason. He doesn't feel those changes should include a switch at starting quarterback, however.

Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback and former league MVP who won four Super Bowls with the Steelers, feels that some of Pittsburgh's issues could be resolved if it provides more support this offseason around second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett helped lead the Steelers to a 7-4 start before an injury sidelined him for the past 2.5 games. Pittsburgh (7-7) hasn't won since Pickett left the starting lineup.

"They have got to draft offensive linemen and protect their quarterback," Bradshaw said on "Fox NFL Sunday." "Kenny Pickett is the answer at quarterback. ... You've got to improve that offensive line."

Pickett hasn't been perfect, but the Steelers have been a significantly better team with him in the starting lineup over the past two seasons. Pittsburgh won its last six games that Pickett started and finished last season. The Steelers then won seven of their first 11 games this season with Pickett under center.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 62.0 YDs 2070 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.39 View Profile

One of Pickett's biggest strengths has been his ability to lead the Steelers from behind. Pickett already has seven game-winning drives and four fourth-quarter comebacks. He has three game-winning drives this season.

Many point to Pickett's lack of gaudy numbers, but a lot of that can be attributed to Pittsburgh's issues at play-caller that ultimately resulted in Matt Canada being relived of his duties following the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Browns. Pittsburgh's skill-position players also haven't been as good as advertised.

Pickett's underwhelming numbers could also be part of what Pittsburgh has asked him to do. Pickett actually threw for over 300 yards in his first career start, but his penchant for throwing interceptions early on likely prompted the Steelers to force him into playing more like a game manager. While Pickett rarely throws interceptions now, the possible change of approach has undoubtedly hindered him and his overall growth.

As Bradshaw alluded to, the Steelers' offensive line is also in need of an overhaul. Pittsburgh made progress there this past offseason with the selection of Broderick Jones in the first round, but it's clear that more work needs to be done.

Bradshaw didn't say that Pickett is the second coming of himself or future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. But based on his comments, it's clear that Bradshaw feels that Pickett deserves more time and a better situation around him before the Steelers would possibly consider making a switch.